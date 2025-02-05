Bexar County will negotiate on sports venues; SAISD releases repurposing survey results; Alamo Beer Co. files for bankruptcy

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

SAISD releases results of repurposing survey

San Antonio Independent School District collected more than 9,000 responses to a survey asking for public input on how 20 empty school buildings should be used.

The four most popular ideas are fine arts programs, mental health services, childcare for children ages 3 and under, and green space like parks or playgrounds.

The next step will be working with the architecture firm PBK to accept proposals from organizations interested in using the buildings.

The district will go back to the community for more input after it has the proposals.

Bexar County has seat at the table for downtown sports venues

Bexar County Commissioners authorized Tuesday County Judge Peter Sakai to represent the county in negotiations with the City of San Antonio and the Spurs on terms for a potential venue tax election for a proposed downtown arena for the team.

The negotiations would include redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Commissioners also voted to move forward with the city, Designated Bidders, Weston Urban, and San Antonio ISD on a new downtown home for the San Antonio Missions.

Sakai said there are currently no deals or agreements, and the county will assess, explore, and evaluate all options.

New legislation aims to curb firearms trafficking

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro and other lawmakers have introduced legislation in the U.S. House and Senate that aims to stem the trafficking of high caliber firearms from the U.S. to Mexico.

The Stop Arming Cartels Act would prohibit the manufacture, importation, sale, or possession of the .50 caliber rifles.

The rifles are often straw purchased in the U.S. and have become the weapon of choice for many cartels.

It would also regulate existing .50 caliber rifles ... and require firearms dealers to report multiple sales of rifles, as they do for handguns.

Alamo Beer Co. files for bankruptcy.

Popular San Antonio beer brewer, Alamo Beer Company has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to give the company time to reorganize.

Alamo Beer owner Eugene Simor said the plan is to recapitalize, restructure and return stronger after operating for 10 years near downtown.

Other local brewers have fallen on hard times in recent months.

Weathered Souls closed last September; Busted Sandal shut down in October; and Freetail Brewing ended distribution but continues to operate a brew pub.

City council to formally order May elections

San Antonio City Council will vote tomorrow to order the May 3 municipal elections, a formality required by the City Charter.

The election includes an open mayoral seat, which multiple sitting council members and over a dozen City Hall outsiders are vying for.

The election will also bring in at least four brand new council members as current members term out.

If there is a need for a runoff for any of the races, it will be held on June 7th.

Local foster care health program marks 5 years of work

A program from UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing has provided healthcare to children in foster care in South Texas over the last five years and continues to expand.

The Foster Care Center of Excellence provides primary healthcare to children in foster care, as well as their families.

Since it launched, the program has expanded to six locations around South Texas from New Braunfels to Crystal City. A seventh location is in the works.

The Wellness 360 center is the only one in the state that is nurse practitioner-led and managed.