TPR News Now

Bexar County will negotiate on sports venues; SAISD releases repurposing survey results; Alamo Beer Co. files for bankruptcy

By Marian Navarro
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:26 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start off cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 76. A low near 62 later on tonight.

Record warm week ahead
Environment & Natural Resources
San Antonio's warm weather records to be 'smashed' as another burn ban is activated
Brian Kirkpatrick
Record highs in the mid- to upper-80s could be broken between Thursday and Saturday — some date back to the 1920s and 1950s.

SAISD releases results of repurposing survey

San Antonio Independent School District collected more than 9,000 responses to a survey asking for public input on how 20 empty school buildings should be used.

The four most popular ideas are fine arts programs, mental health services, childcare for children ages 3 and under, and green space like parks or playgrounds.

The next step will be working with the architecture firm PBK to accept proposals from organizations interested in using the buildings.

The district will go back to the community for more input after it has the proposals.

The outside of Lamar Elementary, with a flag pole, a school sign, and raised garden beds.
Education
Fine arts, child care, green space rise to the top on San Antonio ISD repurposing survey
Camille Phillips
SAISD spent four months surveying community members on the ways they'd like to repurpose empty school buildings, both online and at athletic events.

Bexar County has seat at the table for downtown sports venues

Bexar County Commissioners authorized Tuesday County Judge Peter Sakai to represent the county in negotiations with the City of San Antonio and the Spurs on terms for a potential venue tax election for a proposed downtown arena for the team.

The negotiations would include redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Commissioners also voted to move forward with the city, Designated Bidders, Weston Urban, and San Antonio ISD on a new downtown home for the San Antonio Missions.

Sakai said there are currently no deals or agreements, and the county will assess, explore, and evaluate all options.

Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown
Government/Politics
Bexar County commissioners name county judge as Spurs arena negotiator
Brian Kirkpatrick
The county judge stressed that it is time for the county to assess, explore, and evaluate a proposed Spurs move.

New legislation aims to curb firearms trafficking

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro and other lawmakers have introduced legislation in the U.S. House and Senate that aims to stem the trafficking of high caliber firearms from the U.S. to Mexico.

The Stop Arming Cartels Act would prohibit the manufacture, importation, sale, or possession of the .50 caliber rifles.

The rifles are often straw purchased in the U.S. and have become the weapon of choice for many cartels.

It would also regulate existing .50 caliber rifles ... and require firearms dealers to report multiple sales of rifles, as they do for handguns.

A study from the University of Michigan's Institute for Firerarm Injury Prevention examined firearm-related threats immigrants face in their home countries.
Border & Immigration
Fronteras: ‘It’s a devastating effect’ — The role U.S. weapons play in immigrants fleeing firearm-related threats
Norma Martinez
Researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado spoke with over 300 immigrants from Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean about their exposure to gun violence.

Alamo Beer Co. files for bankruptcy.

Popular San Antonio beer brewer, Alamo Beer Company has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to give the company time to reorganize.

Alamo Beer owner Eugene Simor said the plan is to recapitalize, restructure and return stronger after operating for 10 years near downtown.

Other local brewers have fallen on hard times in recent months.

Weathered Souls closed last September; Busted Sandal shut down in October; and Freetail Brewing ended distribution but continues to operate a brew pub.

City council to formally order May elections

San Antonio City Council will vote tomorrow to order the May 3 municipal elections, a formality required by the City Charter.

The election includes an open mayoral seat, which multiple sitting council members and over a dozen City Hall outsiders are vying for.

The election will also bring in at least four brand new council members as current members term out.

If there is a need for a runoff for any of the races, it will be held on June 7th.

District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia and Our Casas Resident Council board chair Roman Peña in front of the new home.
Government/Politics
Rocha Garcia, Peláez, Courage, Altamirano: San Antonio's 2025 mayor's race gets crowded
Josh Peck
District 4's representative is now the third councilmember to officially announce a candidacy for mayor after Ron Nirenberg terms out next year.

Local foster care health program marks 5 years of work

A program from UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing has provided healthcare to children in foster care in South Texas over the last five years and continues to expand.

The Foster Care Center of Excellence provides primary healthcare to children in foster care, as well as their families.

Since it launched, the program has expanded to six locations around South Texas from New Braunfels to Crystal City. A seventh location is in the works.

The Wellness 360 center is the only one in the state that is nurse practitioner-led and managed.

