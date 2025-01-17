© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'It's a devastating effect' — The role U.S. weapons play in immigrants fleeing firearm-related threats

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
A study from the University of Michigan's Institute for Firerarm Injury Prevention examined firearm-related threats immigrants face in their home countries.
A study from the University of Michigan's Institute for Firerarm Injury Prevention examined firearm-related threats immigrants face in their home countries.
A study from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado examined how firearms affect migration. The graph showcases reasons behind firearm-relaed threats that were reported by participating immigrants of the study.
A study from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado examined how firearms affect migration. The graph showcases reasons behind firearm-relaed threats that were reported by participating immigrants of the study.
Push factors like gang violence, poverty, and even climate change can drive immigrants to leave their home countries to seek a better life in the United States.

Millions of immigrants across Central America have sought asylum to escape increasing gun violence -- much of which comes at the hands of U.S.-trafficked and manufactured guns.

A new study from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado examined how firearms affect migration and the role the U.S. plays in the firearm-related threats many immigrants report facing in their countries.

Researchers spoke with over 300 immigrants from Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean about their exposure to gun violence.

Lead author Eugenio Weigend Vargas, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, said there had not been a study that examined the proportion of immigrants threatened with firearms.

“There are various channels by which firearms can be trafficked to these countries, including sales with no background checks,” he said. “We wanted to see the impact that it had on other issues of the region.”

Eugenio Weigend Vargas is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.
Eugenio Weigend Vargas is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.
The study found that approximately 48% of immigrants reported being threatened with a firearm prior to coming to the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of firearms that make their way to Mexico and other Latin American countries are purchased in the U.S.

Vargas said the flow of U.S. firearms has an impact that goes far beyond organized crime, including in public health and migration.

“Migration is often seen as a problem in the United States,” he said. “One way to address this is how do we reduce the flow of firearms from the U.S. to these countries so that people are not … scared to the point that they’re deciding to leave their home countries.

Firearm-related threats before migrating to the USA from Latin America and the Caribbean by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Norma Martinez
norma@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
