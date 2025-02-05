Bexar County commissioners name county judge as Spurs arena negotiator

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners took action Tuesday on two much talked about downtown sports venues.

Commissioners authorized County Judge Peter Sakai to represent the county in negotiations with the City of San Antonio and the Spurs in discussions about a potential venue tax election for a proposed downtown arena for the team.

The negotiations would include redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Commissioners also voted to move forward with the city, Designated Bidders, Weston Urban, and the San Antonio Independent School District on a new downtown home for the San Antonio Missions. No property taxes would be affected.

County Judge Peter Sakai said the time has come and gone for a public venue tax election this May on the Spurs project.

He stressed that it was time for the county to assess, explore, and evaluate a proposed Spurs move.

"There is no deal. There is no agreement. There is no memorandum of understanding at this time by any of the stakeholders involved," he said.

Sakai said there is much work ahead and has promised the public and commissioners a transparent process on the proposed Spurs move.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents the Frost Bank Center area where the Spurs now play, presented a friendly amendment to join Sakai as a county negotiator. The amendment was voted down.

In response, Calvert said to his East Side constituents: "So many people in the community are watching, and I don't want them to be discouraged by the court's lack of inclusion. We're going to continue to do what we were doing. Our plan does not change whatsoever in terms of our communication and ensuring our community is being represented, so be encouraged."

Sakai did thank Calvert for hosting two timely public town halls on a potential Spurs move and the input the gatherings provide commissioners. There was much opposition heard during those two meetings.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez backed Sakai as the county's sole negotiator, as did Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who pointed out voters will have the final say on a Spurs move anyway.

Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody also supported Sakai as a negotiator, pointing out the Spurs talks are in the preliminary stages. But he said he wanted a lot of unanswered questions, including financial terms, addressed during those talks before he could commit the county to anything.