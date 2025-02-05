© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Bexar County commissioners name county judge as Spurs arena negotiator

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:34 AM CST
Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown
Courtesy photo
/
City of San Antonio
Proposed Spurs arena part of a larger project the City of San Antonio has dubbed 'Project Marvel.'

Bexar County commissioners took action Tuesday on two much talked about downtown sports venues.

Commissioners authorized County Judge Peter Sakai to represent the county in negotiations with the City of San Antonio and the Spurs in discussions about a potential venue tax election for a proposed downtown arena for the team.

The negotiations would include redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Commissioners also voted to move forward with the city, Designated Bidders, Weston Urban, and the San Antonio Independent School District on a new downtown home for the San Antonio Missions. No property taxes would be affected.

County Judge Peter Sakai said the time has come and gone for a public venue tax election this May on the Spurs project.

He stressed that it was time for the county to assess, explore, and evaluate a proposed Spurs move.

"There is no deal. There is no agreement. There is no memorandum of understanding at this time by any of the stakeholders involved," he said.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert told residents a written document will be presented to the Spurs and the city with all community input gathered from the town halls.

Sakai said there is much work ahead and has promised the public and commissioners a transparent process on the proposed Spurs move.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents the Frost Bank Center area where the Spurs now play, presented a friendly amendment to join Sakai as a county negotiator. The amendment was voted down.

In response, Calvert said to his East Side constituents: "So many people in the community are watching, and I don't want them to be discouraged by the court's lack of inclusion. We're going to continue to do what we were doing. Our plan does not change whatsoever in terms of our communication and ensuring our community is being represented, so be encouraged."

Sakai did thank Calvert for hosting two timely public town halls on a potential Spurs move and the input the gatherings provide commissioners. There was much opposition heard during those two meetings.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez backed Sakai as the county's sole negotiator, as did Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who pointed out voters will have the final say on a Spurs move anyway.

Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody also supported Sakai as a negotiator, pointing out the Spurs talks are in the preliminary stages. But he said he wanted a lot of unanswered questions, including financial terms, addressed during those talks before he could commit the county to anything.

