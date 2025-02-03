© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Residents slam perceived lack of transparency in San Antonio Spurs arena project during town hall

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published February 3, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown
San Antonio residents spoke out on the proposed downtown Spurs arena at the final community town hall this weekend.

Residents criticized what they say is a lack of transparency from officials and partners on the so-called "Project Marvel" — the proposed downtown sports entertainment district that would include a new Spurs arena.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert told residents a written document will be presented to the Spurs and the city with all community input gathered from the town halls.

"Your recommendations, this community, every speaker that has said something," he said. "There will be a policy recommendation on what you have said. That will be filed in a report with the Spurs and with the county judge and with the commissioners court and with you the community."

Calvert added: "This is an important part of demystifying the process, giving you a voice. And I assure you that we will make sure the commissioners court hears you, but it's even better if you come down and make sure that you're heard yourself."

He also said the court has never been fully briefed on Project Marvel.

On Tuesday, the commissioner's court is expected authorize Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to negotiate on a potential venue tax election for the arena.

