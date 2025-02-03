Residents slam perceived lack of transparency in San Antonio Spurs arena project during town hall

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio residents spoke out on the proposed downtown Spurs arena at the final community town hall this weekend.

Residents criticized what they say is a lack of transparency from officials and partners on the so-called "Project Marvel" — the proposed downtown sports entertainment district that would include a new Spurs arena.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert told residents a written document will be presented to the Spurs and the city with all community input gathered from the town halls.

"Your recommendations, this community, every speaker that has said something," he said. "There will be a policy recommendation on what you have said. That will be filed in a report with the Spurs and with the county judge and with the commissioners court and with you the community."

Government/Politics Should Bexar County tax dollars help pay for Project Marvel? The drive to build two new major sports facilities in downtown San Antonio continues. And there continue to be questions about public input and tax-dollar support. Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joins us with his concerns and to answer your questions. Listen • 48:18

Calvert added: "This is an important part of demystifying the process, giving you a voice. And I assure you that we will make sure the commissioners court hears you, but it's even better if you come down and make sure that you're heard yourself."

He also said the court has never been fully briefed on Project Marvel.

On Tuesday, the commissioner's court is expected authorize Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to negotiate on a potential venue tax election for the arena.