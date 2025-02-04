San Antonio's warm weather records to be 'smashed' as another burn ban is activated

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Record warm temperatures are expected this week before a cold front arrives on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, previous records could be "smashed," according to one description from the weather service.

Record highs in the mid to upper 80s could be broken between Thursday and Saturday — some date back to the 1920s and 1950s.

Forecasters said the record warm was due to a southerly wind flow and a jet stream that displaced itself across the middle of the country, where more active weather is expected.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 90-day burn ban due to the threat of wildfires after another extended dry period.

"We did get some rainfall, as we all know, this past month, but it wasn't significant enough for all of us to have a full countywide average that is safe for everyone," Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez told the court.

Lopez assured Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai that his request for a burn ban was based on a state index that monitors fire prone conditions. The burn ban came on the heels of a previous 90-day burn ban put into place by commissioners.

"We need to be mindful, especially of what's happened to Southern California," Sakai told commissioners, a reference to recent deadly wildfires there.

A cold front could punch through the warm weather here on Saturday night, but its southern progress is still to be determined.

A breakthrough could mean highs in the 60s to start the work week on Monday.

The front may also offer a shot at rain, but that too is still to be determined. San Antonio's years-long drought continued into 2025 and, in fact, expanded the areas under "extreme drought."

Bexar County is listed as one of several South Texas counties in "extreme drought" by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Since Jan. 1, only 1.4 inches of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport. That's an inch less than a typical January for the Alamo City.