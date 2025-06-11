Abbott deploys National Guard to SA; Trump restores name of Fort Hood base, Residents invited to Project Marvel workshops

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89.

Abbott deploys National Guard to SA

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the Texas National Guard to San Antonio in anticipation of protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anti-ICE protests are planned for the city this evening downtown. There is also a major anti-President Trump protest planned for Saturday.

The protests have been triggered by ICE agents arresting migrants at immigration court immediately after their cases were dismissed.

Previous protests in San Antonio have been peaceful.

How did SA high school students do on STAAR tests?

The Texas Education Agency has released this year’s results for high school End-of-Course exams.

Most San Antonio districts did slightly worse than last year in Algebra I, but slightly better or about the same in English I.

Roughly three-out-of-four Texas high schoolers taking Algebra I passed the STAAR End-of-Course assessments this year. Just under 50% met grade level.

Meanwhile, in English I, two out of three Texas high schoolers passed, and just over 50% met grade level.

Trump to restore name of Fort Hood base

President Donald Trump says his administration is restoring the names of seven U.S. Army bases that were changed in 2023, including Fort Cavazos — the Texas installation originally named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.

The new Fort Hood will be named after World War I Col. Robert B. Hood.

Lawrence Romo, a member of the base Naming Commission, says Trump's remarks to rename Fort Cavazos again caught him by surprise.

"There was no movement to rename the base," he said. "Nobody ever told me that they want to rename it back to Fort Hood. I can't think of a single person that has told me we should rename it back to Fort Hood."

Firing of CDC board could affect Texans

A Texas vaccine advocacy organization argues the decision to fire everyone on the CDC’s vaccine advisory board could erode “vaccine choice” for everyone.

The Immunization Partnership's Rekha Lakshmanan said that could change what insurance companies will cover, making some vaccines unaffordable for many families.

Lakshmanan is also concerned about the future of the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program, which buys recommended vaccines in bulk at low cost, so low-income children have access to vaccines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. will now select his own Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices.

Bexar County district judge considers DA run

Bexar County District Court Judge Ron Rangel is exploring a 2026 run to become the next district attorney.

Last week, incumbent Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales announced he would not be seeking another term.

Rangel said on Tuesday he will launch a committee to begin raising funds and see if he has a viable path to the position before making a full decision on whether to run.

Rangel has served as a Criminal District Court Judge at the Bexar County Courthouse for about 17 years.

Community invited to Project Marvel workshops

The San Antonio community is urged to share their thoughts on how to shape the future of the proposed Project Marvel, the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district.

The two-day community workshops will be held in each of the city council districts.

The workshops will gather input from residents and provide a space to share accurate, up-to-date information about Project Marvel.

Click here to view dates, locations, and register for the community workshops.