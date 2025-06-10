© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Gov. Abbott sends National Guard troops to San Antonio in advance of ICE protests

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:05 PM CDT
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the Texas National Guard to San Antonio in anticipation of protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to Texas Public Radio that Abbott sent the National Guard troops to San Antonio, but they were not given specific details about the deployment.

Anti-ICE protests are planned in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday evening.

There is also an anti-President Trump protest planned for Saturday. It is scheduled to occur at the same time as Trump’s military parade in Washington D.C. to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The parade will include military vehicles and aircraft and is purported to cost $45 million.

The organizers of the “No-Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance” protest on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Travis Park advised anyone planning to participate that they should prepare for exposure to tear gas and carry first-aid kits.

The protests in San Antonio were triggered by ICE agents arresting migrants at immigration court immediately after their cases were dismissed. Previous protests in the Alamo City over the past week were peaceful.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials, including City Manager Erik Walsh and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, will brief the public at a press conference on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the city's plan to "support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety.”

Abbott has deployed Texas National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border in Eagle Pass and Laredo as part of Operation Lone Star, his multibillion-dollar anti-illegal immigration enforcement action. However, he has not sent troops to San Antonio before.

