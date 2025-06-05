Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales won't run for third term

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said on Thursday that he will not seek a third term as the county's top lawyer.

A statement said he would focus on his family instead. He said he planned to complete the remaining 18 months of his term.

Gonzales, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 on a more progressive platform than his predecessor Democrat Nico LaHood.

Gonzales' time in office was marked by a pandemic that shut down many aspects of the courts, seeing a ballooning backlog of cases.

His time was also marked by tensions between the DA's office and the San Antonio Police, some of which was spurred by his opening of the Office of Civil Rights, which prosecuted officers for excessive force and unjustified shootings.

A statement from his office pointed to Gonzales' achievements, "including reduced crime, the highest murder conviction rate in over a decade, increased office efficiency, and expanded divisions for family violence and civil rights."

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve," Gonzales said, as quoted in the statement. “But I never did it alone. There are secretaries, paralegals, investigators, prosecutors, and 13 outstanding division chiefs who make this office run.”