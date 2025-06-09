Half of the San Antonio area could see rain on Wednesday and Thursday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A stalled cold front over Central Texas could help trigger showers for the San Antonio area on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain chances for later this week were better than 50-50 on Monday. If showers do fall, forecasters said flash flooding could occur because the ground is still fairly saturated from recent rains.

The Hill Country and I-35 corridor were both at slight risk for flash flooding later this week.

There was a slight chance of rain for the San Antonio area on Tuesday too.

After Thursday, the weather service reported active weather patterns could continue primarily east of San Antonio.

Temperatures will be below normal this week because of cloud cover and rain activity. Highs should remain around 90 after Monday, and lows will be in the 70s.

San Antonio International Airport has received less than 12 inches of rain all year, or about two inches below year-to-date averages.

The San Antonio Water System reported the city has entered its sixth straight drought-afflicted spring.

Residents are under Stage 3 water restrictions and may only water landscaping with an automated sprinkler once a week based on street address and during limited hours.