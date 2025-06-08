© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Protesters gather at San Antonio City Hall to protest ICE arrests

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 8, 2025 at 5:33 PM CDT
The downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR

Well over 200 people crowded the front steps at San Antonio City Hall on Sunday to protest against actions being taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest comes in the wake of high-profile ICE arrests of immigrants in San Antonio and across the country.

Eduardo and two of his five American-born daughters stand next to Kate Lincoln Goldfinch, an immigration attorney, at an immigrant rights press conference on June 2, 2025. (Eduardo's wife appeared for her appointment at immigration court in late May, but she was detained with no warning or reason).
Border & Immigration
San Antonio community reacts to ICE arrests at immigration court
David Martin Davies
Just days after ICE arrested migrants during their scheduled court appearance, the community called for the return of the rule of law.

Ruby Jiminez addressed the protesters.

“We are witnessing a campaign of terror against our immigrant communities. Plainclothes ICE agents have been staking out our neighborhoods, ambushing families outside of courthouses and handcuffing our loved ones in broad daylight,” she told the crowd.



[image or embed]

— Jerry Clayton-Texas Public Radio (@jerryclayton.bsky.social) June 8, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Jose Rolando Santiago is immigration attorney

“ Well, it's very wrong. It's a violation of the constitution. I'm from Puerto Rico and I'm an immigration lawyer and I'm here to support my people. The Latin American has a right to live in this country, and there is something wrong in the in the movement of Trump's administration,” he said.

A protestor holds a sign at San Antonio City Hall on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
1 of 5  — ProtestV8.jpg
A protestor holds a sign at San Antonio City Hall on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton / TPR
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
2 of 5  — ProtestV6.jpg
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton / TPR
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
3 of 5  — ProtestV4.jpg
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton / TPR
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
4 of 5  — ProtestV2.jpg
Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton / TPR
The protest downtown on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
5 of 5  — ProtestV9.jpg
The protest downtown on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Jerry Clayton / TPR

Matthew Stevenson stood among the protesters holding a sign.

“I'm here because I'm outraged at what I saw in LA and Minnesota, and I hope to God it doesn't happen in our beautiful town of San Antonio. We're way too cultured, we're way too diverse to have anything like this happen here,” he told TPR.

The Trump administration deployed National Guard troops in Los Angeles this past weekend after protesters there clashed with law enforcement.

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, following an immigration raid protest the night before.
Troops arrive in LA as Trump sends National Guard to curb immigration raid protests
Members of the California National Guard arrived in the Los Angeles area Sunday morning, after President Trump activated the troops to curb protests against federal immigration raids that occured in and around the city in recent days.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Border & Immigration TPRTop Stories
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton