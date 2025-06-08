Protesters gather at San Antonio City Hall to protest ICE arrests

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Well over 200 people crowded the front steps at San Antonio City Hall on Sunday to protest against actions being taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest comes in the wake of high-profile ICE arrests of immigrants in San Antonio and across the country.

Ruby Jiminez addressed the protesters.

“We are witnessing a campaign of terror against our immigrant communities. Plainclothes ICE agents have been staking out our neighborhoods, ambushing families outside of courthouses and handcuffing our loved ones in broad daylight,” she told the crowd.

Jose Rolando Santiago is immigration attorney

“ Well, it's very wrong. It's a violation of the constitution. I'm from Puerto Rico and I'm an immigration lawyer and I'm here to support my people. The Latin American has a right to live in this country, and there is something wrong in the in the movement of Trump's administration,” he said.

1 of 5 — ProtestV8.jpg A protestor holds a sign at San Antonio City Hall on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jerry Clayton / TPR 2 of 5 — ProtestV6.jpg Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jerry Clayton / TPR 3 of 5 — ProtestV4.jpg Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jerry Clayton / TPR 4 of 5 — ProtestV2.jpg Signs at the downtown protest on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jerry Clayton / TPR 5 of 5 — ProtestV9.jpg The protest downtown on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Jerry Clayton / TPR

Matthew Stevenson stood among the protesters holding a sign.

“I'm here because I'm outraged at what I saw in LA and Minnesota, and I hope to God it doesn't happen in our beautiful town of San Antonio. We're way too cultured, we're way too diverse to have anything like this happen here,” he told TPR.

The Trump administration deployed National Guard troops in Los Angeles this past weekend after protesters there clashed with law enforcement.

