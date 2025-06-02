San Antonio community reacts to ICE arrests at immigration court

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Days after migrants — including children — were shown on video being detained after attending immigration court, San Antonio activists are pushing back, saying that migrants are being punished for following the law.

On Monday morning in the lobby of San Antonio’s immigration court building, activists greeted migrants, pressed informational leaflets into their hands and explained their rights to them.

A security official asked each person there for a hearing if they had any dangerous objects. As each person said that they had no knives, sharp objects, weapons or incendiary items, the officer spoke into a walkie-talkie to alert officers on the third or fourth floors where the courtrooms are located.

Many of the migrants appeared anxious. They said that they have seen the videos recorded last week and shared on social media of others seeking to legally stay in the United States who were handcuffed and taken to detention after their case was dismissed.

Griselda Barerra is the co-director of programs and operations for American Gateways, an immigrant rights advocacy organization. She said her goal in the courtroom lobby was to coach the migrants on their best options before their court appearance.

She was met with nervous responses from frightened people.

“Today we tried to speak to a family, and they were terrified to just even say, ‘yeah, I'm here for court,’ because they think we might be officers, she said. “They think that we might be asking them because we want to detain them.”

Barrera has a lot of experience helping migrants, and she knew what they are walking into. “We're also asking them questions about the case to determine which judge they're going to see to better prepare them for what is expected,” she said. “Some judges, for example, will allow for virtual hearings without having requested [this option] prior.”

Barrera said that if the migrant can make the meeting virtually on Webex rather than show up in person, that could prevent their being suddenly cuffed, bused off and set for expedited deportation.

That was a real scenario that occurred last week. Video recorded by a staff attorney for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center documented the ICE arrests, including a family with four children.

American Gateways attorney Laura Flores-Dixit said this was part of a coordinated effort by ICE.

“They're terminating these cases for the purpose of placing individuals in expedited removal," she explained. "So these individuals whose cases are dismissed will be removed quickly from the United States as quickly as possible unless they articulate a fear of persecution or torture in their country of origin.”

Flores-Dixit said this puts people who are not illegal immigrants and who are trying to follow the law and go to their immigration hearing in a vulnerable no-win situation.

“They are specifically targeting people whose information they have because they trusted the federal government and gave them that information in order again to enter lawfully,” she said. “The vast majority of people who this is happening to lawfully entered the United States government, chose to put them into immigration proceedings. They have been trying to comply with all of the laws and requirements of said proceedings.”

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, released a statement on social media calling this a shameful attack. He said it was an “ugly and cruel bait and switch for people who are just showing up to court to follow the rules and the correct process.”

Juan Cartalla is a Venezuelan immigrant who came to immigration court on Monday. In Spanish, he said he knew what happened last week and he was afraid, knowing he could be apprehended and set for rapid deportation.

He asserted, however, that he would not be deterred and he wanted to follow the law. He shared that he has always followed the law and he came “in the name of God.” He said he has no intention of running away.

Saile Aranda / TPR A group of people held signs to protest the expedited detention of immigrants who appeared for their court dates in late May and were arrested with no warning or reason.

A protest was held Monday afternoon outside of the immigration court condemning the detainments and demanding that due process be restored.

Destiny Peña, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said, “We are here because we reject these attempts to terrorize our communities and deprive us of our rights and humanities, she told a large crowd. "We reject the cruel and inhumane abductions happening here in San Antonio and all across the nation.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Destiny Pena, organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation, at an immigration rights protest in San Antonio on June 2, 2025.

The Department of Homeland Security denied reports that federal agents detained at least three migrant children using zip ties in the San Antonio downtown courtroom. DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsweek that ICE officers do not restrain minors.

ICE said in a statement that "Secretary Noem is reversing Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This Administration is once again implementing the rule of law.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln Goldfinch with Eduardo and his daughters, days after Eduardo's wife was arrested through 'expedited detention.'

Kate Lincoln Goldfinch, a Texas immigration attorney, appeared at the protest on Monday with a man named Eduardo and two of his daughters.

His wife’s immigration hearing was “dismissed” by a judge late last week. She was told she could leave the building and was promptly arrested. She is currently at Karnes County Detention Facility.