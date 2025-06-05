ICE raids at San Antonio worksites unnerve employers and migrants working legally

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Recent local round ups of migrants by ICE agents are causing concern among some San Antonio employers, according to the greater: SATX Regional Economic Partnership.

Many migrants work in San Antonio under federal temporary protected status, like workers in construction.

Last Friday's round up of construction workers employed by a subcontractor on the UTSA campus by ICE agents has caused a ripple of concern among some employers in San Antonio. It has unnerved some migrants working here legally.

greater: SATX reported that it heard from several employers that the current immigration policy is creating "uncertainty" for their workforce with temporary protected status.

Jamie Bloodsworth Lutrell, the greater: SATX Regional Economic Partnership spokesperson, said in a statement: "We have heard from several employers that they are concerned that the current immigration policy is creating uncertainty for their workforce with temporary protected status. We continue to address the long-term health of our region's talent pipeline through our strategic workforce development efforts, ensuring that our workforce partners and education institutions are aligning their training to support our employers current and future workforce needs."

greater: SATX said it will continue to monitor that policy and regulations impacting business and will elevate those issues to state and federal elected officials.

UTSA also released a statement, which focused on last Friday's event on campus: “We learned this afternoon that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were on campus today serving warrants on individuals who were working for a subcontractor on a Main Campus construction project.

Per law enforcement protocol, UTSA PD provided perimeter control to ensure campus safety and was not involved in the arrests.

No students, faculty or staff were detained in this law enforcement action.