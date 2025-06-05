Project Marvel bond could cost $250M; Abbott weighs THC ban; In-state tuition ends for TX students without legal status

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 102. Expect some slight winds breezing around 5 to 10 mph.

SA leaders talks Project Marvel costs

The City of San Antonio said on Wednesday it will need an infrastructure bond of up to $250 million to upgrade road and parking infrastructure for the proposed Project Marvel downtown sports and entertainment district.

The plans include a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

Pape-Dawson Engineers has been contracted to design and oversee the projects, which includes improving intersections across the district.

The city council has until Aug. 18 to call a November infrastructure bond election.

Tuition rates change for Texas students without legal status

The State of Texas has its decades-long policy of extending in-state tuition to students without legal status.

Texas extended in-state tuition and granted eligibility to these students in 2001 if they met certain requirements. The law was signed by then-Republican Governor Rick Perry.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Wednesday, alleging the policy violates federal law and discriminates against U.S. citizens

A federal judge blocked the state from enforcing the policy after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a joint motion with the DOJ asking for the judge to declare it "invalid."

Central Catholic bullying, hazing allegation result in expulsions

Two students at San Antonio's Central Catholic High School have been expelled following allegations of bullying, hazing, and sexual harassment.

The administration launched an investigation last week after a student on the soccer team informed the school of the abuse.

Central Catholic said in a statement an internal investigation resulted in disciplinary withdrawals of two students ... including a senior who was not permitted to graduate and a younger student. Three other students also faced disciplinary action.

"Central Catholic High School’s Board of Directors is engaging a third-party to conduct an independent investigation and review of the recent events and actions taken," the school said in a statement.

Gov. Abbott weighs THC ban

The Texas legislature has passed a bill that will ban all hemp THC products in Texas. THC is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana that causes a high.

Veterans, people who suffer from chronic pain, and the hemp industry are putting pressure on the governor to veto the bill.

I think there’s a very good chance that he does sign a veto and there’s precedent for that. Governor Ron Desantis did the same thing. He vetoes similar legislation in Florida," said Mark Bordas, executive director for the Texas Hemp Business Council.

Abbott has until June 22 to veto the legislation, or else it automatically becomes law, with or without his signature.

Researcher finds link between heart disease and Alzheimer's

People at risk for heart disease may also be at risk for Alzheimer's disease.

UT Health San Antonio Dr. Sokratis Charisis analyzed results from the Framingham heart study, and found that people with higher LDL, bad cholesterol, had a much higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

However, higher HDL, or good cholesterol, was not protective against Alzheimer’s.

Further study of this relationship could ultimately lead to ways to use individual cholesterol profiles to better predict and perhaps prevent Alzheimer’s.

SA locals encouraged to play tourist

This summer, why not pack up the kids in the SUV and head to that exotic place known as ... downtown San Antonio?

In a statement this week, the City of San Antonio invited the community to visit places like La Villita Historic Arts Village, Historic Market Square and Houston Street this June for fun summer events.

Locals can help boost the economy and take advantage of all the sights San Antonio has to offer.

Before heading downtown, visit the city’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for resources and parking information.

KERA's Bill Zeeble contributed to this report.