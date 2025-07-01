Final June flood victim identified; Colin Allred announces US Senate campaign; Advocates address future of child tax credit

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Advocates address future of child tax credit

The proposed massive GOP tax and spending bill before Congress would make major changes to who qualifies for the Child Tax Credit.

The bill includes a requirement that children and parents must both have social security numbers to qualify. Currently, only one parent must have a social security number to claim the credit.

"In Texas, approximately 875,000 American children with Social Security numbers are now at risk of losing eligibility under the proposed changes. These children are our students, our neighbors," said Elizabeth Colvin, Executive Director of the nonprofit RAISE Texas.

The nonprofit Children at Risk estimates Texas would lose more than $1.6 billion in state and local revenue due to the exclusion in the first year alone.

All victims of SA June floods identified

The Bexar County Medical Examiner announced Monday it had identified the 13th victim in deadly flash flooding that occured on June 12.

77-year-old Esther Chung died near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side. She was the oldest victim recovered — the youngest was 28.

A wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek during the flood, killing 11 of the 13 victims.

An investigation continues into the deadly event. The City of San Antonio has hired an engineering firm to look into what happened along Beitel Creek.

CDC committee considers COVID shots for pregnant women

Research presented to the CDC advisory committee last week that guides U.S. vaccine policy contradicts policy set by the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina said research shows that babies are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19: infants under six months old have the same rate of hospitalization due to COVID as those over 65. Infants under six months old are protected by vaccines given during pregnancy

In May, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr., announced that he was removing the COVID vaccine from the CDC's schedule of recommended vaccines that healthy individuals should get while pregnant.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made no recommendations on COVID vaccines during its meeting.

Colin Allred launches 2026 US Senate Campaign

Former Dallas-area Congressman Colin Allred has announced he will once again run for U.S. Senate. Allred was defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2024 election.

Allred is the first prominent Democrat to officially announce his run in next year's race.

Other Democrats rumored to be weighing a primary campaign include former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, state Representative James Tallarico, and San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the most prominent Republican who is running to defeat Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary next year.

Native Studies elective approved in TX

The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education has voted to renew approval of the ethnic studies course, American Indian/Native Studies.

Some Republican board members had raised concerns about the elective’s content and whether it violates a new state law banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies in K-12 schools.

Despite this, the board ultimately voted nine-to-five lat week to reapprove the elective.

Advocates for the American Indian/Native Studies course have been urging the board to create statewide curriculum standards, so it’s easier for public schools to offer it, similar to Mexican American studies and African American studies.

SA residents asked to weigh in on future of the city

A local nonprofit is asking for your input on how the city should grow and develop.

The Better Futures Institute launched the survey to help influence policy decisions affecting neighborhoods across the Alamo City.

The online survey is part of a college student-led initiative running through early August. The students will use survey responses to create policy recommendations for city officials and business leaders.

KUT's Becky Fogel contributed to this report