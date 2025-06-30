New online survey wants San Antonio residents to imagine an equitable future

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Better Futures Institute (BFI), a civic tech nonprofit, has launched an online survey to gather feedback from San Antonio residents about how to make a more equitable community.

The survey asks residents to share their priorities on key issues affecting their neighborhoods, including:



Infrastructure development

Local investment opportunities

Community services

Neighborhood identity and character

"This survey is a meaningful way for San Antonians to shape the future of their communities," said Alberto Gomez, president and CEO of the Better Futures Institute, in a statement. "Our Civic Tech Scholars are leading the way — doing the research, engaging with residents, and using technology and policy tools to ensure that every voice matters in the decision-making process."

Courtesy photo / BFI

The Economic and Urban Development Survey is spearheaded by 12 undergraduate and graduate students from San Antonio colleges who are part of the BFI's Civic Tech Scholars summer internship program.

These students are working hands-on to gather community insights that will inform policy recommendations for local officials and business leaders.

The statement added that for the student researchers, this project is deeply personal. Eliana Arriaga, a Civic Tech Scholar and double major in Plan II and Government at UT Austin, emphasized the importance of authentic community engagement.

"For me, this is about listening to the people who live here every day," Arriaga said, as quoted in the statement. "We want to make sure our research reflects what San Antonians really want to see improved in their neighborhoods."

The survey is open through early August. Residents can view it here.