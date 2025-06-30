© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio will see a warm, mostly dry week ahead of Independence Day

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Screengrab
/
NWS San Antonio

Weather forecasters reported that San Antonio can look forward to a quiet, dry, hazy beginning to July.

Rain chances will mostly evaporate after Monday evening, and each day this week will see a high in the 90s. By Friday, July 4, highs will exceed 95. Sunday's high may hover near 100.

The National Weather Service (NWS) explained that a subtropical ridge has brought the slight chances of rain. But drier skies will soon follow, along with more Saharan dust.

Jason Runyon with the NWS explained that "concentrations [of the dust] across South Central Texas should be relatively light. The only noticeable effect that people will see are perhaps some hazy skies, a milky like, look to the sky, and then some more vibrant type sunrises and sunsets.”

Runyon said the dust can limit tropical formation over the Gulf of Mexico.

The dust is expected to lower the air quality in the region and can affect those with sensitive conditions such as asthma and other breathing problems.

Friday is an Ozone Action Day.
The forecast for searing but serene weather this week followed last weekend's birth of Tropical Storm Barry, the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, off Mexico's Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHS) reported that Barry made landfall late Sunday as a weakened tropical depression about 15 miles south southeast of Tampico, Mexico.

The NHS added that it was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas before breaking apart over eastern Mexico on Monday.

The season's first named storm was Andrea, a tropical storm born over the central Atlantic in late June. It swirled northeastward, posing no threat to the United States, before dissipating.

The hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

