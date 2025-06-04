City of San Antonio encourages residents to play tourists in downtown this summer

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This summer, why not pack up the kids in the SUV and head to that exotic place known as ... downtown San Antonio?

Take a river barge ride, have a margarita, and eat in a River Walk restaurant. Tour the Alamo — how long has it been since your last visit? See what all the fuss is about. Remember, all that airfare you saved can pay for a lot of it.

In a statement this week, the City of San Antonio invited the community to visit places like La Villita Historic Arts Village, Historic Market Square and Houston Street this June for fun summer events.

Here are some La Villita and Market Square events with their own shopping on-site too.

La Villita events

Fiesta Noche del Rio

Friday and Saturdays, starting June 6 through Aug. 2; 8:30 p.m. Tickets required.

The Alamo Kiwanis event features cultural performances at La Villita’s Arneson River Theatre. For information and tickets, visit the event website.

Market Square

Events every weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's all free.

Music, arts and crafts, retail sales, and food booths every weekend. For more information, visit the Market Square website.

Downtown events

Lunch Break on Houston Street (in front of the Majestic Theatre)

Thursday, June 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, follow @satxfoodtrucks on Instagram.

Going downtown and parking

Take public transportation, rideshare, or find a taxi, bike, walk, or consult Google Maps or Waze before you leave.

Visit the City’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for resources and parking information.

VIA Metropolitan Transit offers its Link ride-sharing service for $1.30 a ride within its downtown service area zone.

Visitor parking

Visit the SAPark website. The parking map provides a full list of city garages and lots. The St. Mary’s Garage at 205 E. Travis St. and the City Tower Garage at 60 N. Flores St. are just steps away from the River Walk.

Houston Street and Travis Park offer lots of parking spaces too. Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at city parking facilities. City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage at 60 N. Flores St.