The future of hemp THC in Texas

Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB 3) is a proposed law that would ban most hemp-derived THC products, including popular items like Delta-8 gummies and THC-infused beverages. The bill has passed both legislative chambers and is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's decision. If he does not sign or veto it by June 22, 2025, it will become law automatically, taking effect in September.

Supporters of SB 3, like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, say the ban is necessary to protect public health and they don’t want the high producing products getting into the hands of minors. However, the bill prohibits the purchase of THC products from adults and stricter licensing with strong regulation similar to the purchase of alcohol could achieve Patrick’s goal without a total ban.

The Texas hemp industry is valued at approximately $8 billion and supports over 50,000 jobs. Industry leaders argue that SB 3 would dismantle this sector, affecting more than 8,000 businesses statewide. They warn that the ban could push consumers toward unregulated markets, undermining both safety and economic stability.

Many veterans use hemp-derived THC products to manage conditions like PTSD and chronic pain. They contend that SB 3 would remove a safer alternative to opioids, potentially forcing them back onto more addictive medications. Veterans' groups have been vocal in urging Governor Abbott to veto the bill.

Some conservatives and libertarians oppose SB 3, viewing it as an overreach that contradicts Texas's pro-business and personal freedom values. They argue that the bill imposes unnecessary restrictions on a legal industry and infringes on individual rights.

A University of Texas poll indicates that a majority of Texans, including 55% of Republicans, prefer to keep cannabis laws as they are or make them less strict. This public opinion adds pressure on the governor to consider a veto.

Guest:

Mark Borda is the Hemp Business Council’s executive director.

