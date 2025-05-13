Report names SA among most polluted cities; Bill to end STAAR test gets initial OK; Spurs land No. 2, No.14 draft picks

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today marks the start of triple-digit highs this week. It's going to be sunny today with a high near 104. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 72.

Record highs today with most locations reaching triple digits. Potentially historic and unusually hot high temps continue with most areas reaching 100 or higher each afternoon, many records likely to be tied or broken. Heat-related impacts will be possible through the week. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ZnQ9nFMd5F — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 13, 2025

Protected status for Afghan refugees to end

The Trump administration is formally ending protected status for Afghans living in the country without permanent residency.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans cannot be renewed because there has been a drop in violence in Afghanistan.

This could result in the mass deportation of Afghans who fled their homeland in the wake of the United States' withdrawal of Afghanistan in 2021.

The Trump administration was already being sued over its decision to end temporary protections for Afghans.

Bill to end STAAR testing moves forward

The Texas House preliminarily passed a bill on Monday that would end STAAR testing in the state’s public schools.

Lawmakers unanimously approved House Bill 4, which would instead have Texas public school students take three shorter state assessments.

Results of the tests would be available within 24 hours after they were started.

The bill needs one more procedural vote in the Texas House before it heads to the state Senate for consideration.

Tax mechanism could be used to pay for new Spurs arena

The City of San Antonio is considering using a tax mechanism known as a Project Finance Zone (PFZ) to pay for part of a proposed $1.5 billion downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

A PFZ is a three-mile area where the city can take the growth in certain state hotel tax revenues and direct those funds towards specific projects.

City officials say the PFZ would not be an additional tax for residents or businesses but would direct public funds to private development.

City council will vote on creating the PFZ later this week.

Gina Ortiz Jones sees several endorsements

San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones has announced a slate of endorsements from local leaders.

This includes former San Antonio mayors Phil Hardberger and Julián Castro, as well as U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran, and District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo.

Ortiz Jones will face former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos in the June 7 runoff.

Early voting for the runoff begins May 27.

SA ranks among most polluted U.S. cities

A new report by the American Lung Association ranked San Antonio 20th on its ozone pollution list.

Ozone pollution is getting worse by the year. The Alamo city ranked 24th on the State of the Air report last year.

"This year's ranking at 20th shows things are moving in the wrong direction," said Nick Torres, advocacy director with the American Lung Association

Ozone pollution is largely the result of vehicle emissions.

Spurs to make two lottery draft picks

The San Antonio Spurs will have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next month.

The Spurs also came away with the No. 14 pick during the 41st annual draft lottery in Chicago Monday night.

"When you jump into the top four, you put yourself as an organization in a place to make a really big acquisition, a really good player," said newly appointed head coach, Mitch Johnson.

The first round of the NBA 2025 Draft takes place June 25.