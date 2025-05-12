© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones endorsed by current, former San Antonio and national leaders

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:15 PM CDT
Gina Ortiz Jones speaking to supporters at a rally.
Josh Peck
/
TPR
Gina Ortiz Jones speaking to supporters at a rally.

San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones has received a slate of endorsements from current and former elected officials at the city and national levels over the last several days.

A former Under Secretary of the Air Force, Ortiz Jones is in a runoff election for the open San Antonio mayoral seat with former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos.

Former mayors Phil Hardberger and Julián Castro both endorsed Jones over the weekend. Those were followed by endorsements from U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran, and District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo.

Government/Politics
Ortiz Jones, Pablos head to runoff in San Antonio mayoral race
TPR Staff
Ortiz Jones amassed 27,483 votes — 27.20% of the vote — and 16,785 people voted for Pablos, giving him 16.61% of the vote.

The San Antonio mayoral election is officially a nonpartisan race, but members of both major political parties are playing a role in it.

Both Salazar and Casar are elected Democrats, and Castro ran as a Democrat in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Ortiz Jones ran for Congress twice as a Democrat, and Pablos served in the Texas secretary of state’s office as a Republican.

Early voting for the runoff election starts on May 27. Runoff election day is June 7.

Government/Politics
Where, when and how to vote in the June 7, 2025, runoff election in San Antonio
TPR Staff
Early voting begins on Tuesday, May 27, and ends on Tuesday, June 3.
