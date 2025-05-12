Mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones endorsed by current, former San Antonio and national leaders

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones has received a slate of endorsements from current and former elected officials at the city and national levels over the last several days.

A former Under Secretary of the Air Force, Ortiz Jones is in a runoff election for the open San Antonio mayoral seat with former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos.

Former mayors Phil Hardberger and Julián Castro both endorsed Jones over the weekend. Those were followed by endorsements from U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran, and District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo.

The San Antonio mayoral election is officially a nonpartisan race, but members of both major political parties are playing a role in it.

Both Salazar and Casar are elected Democrats, and Castro ran as a Democrat in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Ortiz Jones ran for Congress twice as a Democrat, and Pablos served in the Texas secretary of state’s office as a Republican.

Early voting for the runoff election starts on May 27. Runoff election day is June 7.