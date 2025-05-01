Whooping cough on the rise; More Texans impacted by HHSC data breach; Will it rain on SA's Fiesta parades?

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny with a high near 91. A 40% chance of showers tonight.

Whooping cough cases on the rise

Texas whooping cough cases in 2025 have already outpaced last year’s count.

Two infants have died from whooping cough in Louisiana in the past six months as Texas reports a significant surge in the vaccine-preventable illness.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious, potentially fatal respiratory disease. Infants who are too young to be vaccinated and immunocompromised people are most susceptible.

Security of new precinct 4 satellite office under question

Bexar County commissioners debated this week the security at the newly opened Precinct 4 satellite office in Converse.

The building houses a tax office, justice of the peace, a constable, and an office for Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

The county's tax assessor-collector, Albert Uresti, said he felt security was adequate when the office opened Wednesday. However, Calvert and the constable said security is not as adequate compared to other precinct satellite offices.

The county said it will assess security and other issues ahead of the next budget cycle.

Bill could change grants to veteran mental health programs

SB 897 amends sections of the Texas Government Code to revise the financial conditions for awarding state matching grants to these programs.

It introduces tiered matching requirements based on county population, with lower percentages for smaller counties and potentially higher percentages for larger counties.

The bill already passed the Texas Senate. If Gov. Abbott signs the bill into law, it would take effect on Sept.1.

More Texans impacted by HHSC data breach

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is notifying 33,529 additional Texans that may have been impacted by an in-agency data breach.

HHSC first announced in January that the data of as many as 61,000 individuals could have been improperly accessed, used, or disclosed by agency employees.

Full names, social security numbers, and Medicaid & Medicare numbers may have been compromised between June 2021 and January 2025.

Texans are encouraged to review their accounts.

City Hall, municipal offices close for Fiesta

San Antonio City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed tomorrow for the Fiesta San Jacinto Holiday.

Emergency services and Animal Care Services officers will both be fully operational.

The 3-1-1 number will also be available for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

All San Antonio Public Library locations, adult and senior centers, and Metro Health clinics will be closed on Friday.

Rain chances loom over Fiesta parades

Rain chances are ramping up in time for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

The 134th annual Battle of Flowers parade begins around 10 a.m. at Locust and Main.

The forecast calls for a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, but they’re predicted to fire up after 1p.m. — around the time the parade ends downtown.

Fiesta Flambeau is expected to attract around 800,000 people on Saturday night. Forecast calls for breezy conditions and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.