© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Data breach by Texas Health and Human Services employees affected 61,000 people

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:35 AM CST
The data breach affected about 60,000 people.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The data breach affected about 61,000 people.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced on Friday that agency employees may have improperly accessed the data of 61,000 people.

HHSC said it terminated those involved with the breach. The incident was also referred to the agency’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) for investigation to pursue criminal charges.

Information inappropriately obtained or disclosed includes Social Security numbers, full names, home addresses, and Medicaid and Medicare Identification Numbers.

HHSC recommends recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to monitor their Lone Star Card transactions for any fraudulent activity.

Affected individuals should carefully review their accounts and report any questionable charges to a provider or company.

The agency is still determining the impact of the breach on other programs. Anyone else impacted by the breach will be notified as HHSC conducts its review.

“HHSC understands the impact this privacy breach may have and is committed to protecting the confidential information of those we serve,” the agency said in the release.

The agency said it is strengthening internal security control and will implement additional fraud prevention measures. It will also offer two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protections to those impacted.

Click here for additional information.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRTexas Health and Human Services Commission
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro