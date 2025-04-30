Security debate flares over Bexar County's new Precinct 4 satellite office

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Security at the newly opened Bexar County Precinct 4 satellite office on Rocket Lane, near Loop 1604 on the Northeast Side, was the subject of much debate this week at the county commissioners meeting.

The building houses a tax office with drive through lanes, and Precinct 4 JP court, constable, and an office for County Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

While praising the new building itself, the constable's office and Calvert expressed concerns over security, including the need for more deputy constables at the 32,000 square foot facility.

The building handles traffic fines, evictions, and property tax payments, among other county transactions. Calvert believes security is not as tight as that found at the other county precinct satellite offices.

"We expect nothing less than any other building," the commissioner said. "Right now, we have less than other buildings. All we want to do is be treated like everyone else."

County Judge Peter Sakai said the commissioners court has fully supported the constables, the sheriff, and taxpayers who deserve to be protected. "And for any argument or any insinuation that commissioners court is shortchanging anybody, I will tell their face, that is a lie," he added.

Sakai also said the building was years in the planning and those security concerns should have been addressed during that period.

Commissioners directed staff to review the security of the building and voted to address needs that might arise from that review as a part of the upcoming budget cycle.

For his part, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said he was fine with security arrangements — which includes private security — until a final decision by the commissioners court.

"We are up and running and opened our new Rocket Lane location this morning and served our first customer within a few minutes," he said. "We're excited that this location will help us better serve the northeastern part of Bexar County for many years to come."

A news release from Calvert's office explained that the new facility sits on 51 acres of land and includes UV lighting in its air conditioning ducts to provide protection from airborne viruses.