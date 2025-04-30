Fiesta fun continues in San Antonio, just as more storm clouds build on the horizon

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Beer has been imbibed. Chickens-on-a-stick have been de-sticked. Colorful medals have glittered from shirts, vests, and sashes.

But two of the events that make Fiesta famous are still to come. The Battle of Flowers Parade is on Friday, and the Fiesta Flambeau lighted parade is on Saturday.

As usual, there's never a guarantee that the weather will cooperate with the Fiesta schedule.

Wednesday morning saw some soaking rain, and the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted more was coming later in the day. It reported a 60% chance of rain.

Thursday was forecast to be relatively quiet and sunny.

Friday afternoon and evening had a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday both faced a 40% chance of more rain.

More rain was forecast for next week too. So keep the umbrellas and ponchos close and carefully navigate the slippery streets and sidewalks.

Also, keep in mind that San Antonio City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday for the Fiesta San Jacinto Holiday.

All San Antonio Public Library locations, the Animal Care Services adoption center, and all City of San Antonio community, adult, and senior centers will be closed.

Pre-K 4 SA education centers, the Homeless Connections Hotline, and all Metro Health clinics will also be closed on Friday.

Emergency services and Animal Care Services officers will both be fully operational, and 3-1-1 will be available for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

Also, for people who have not yet voted in the latest municipal election, polls on Saturday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.