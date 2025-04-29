All eyes in San Antonio's political arena turn to Saturday's election

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Early voting for the May 3 election ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Now, all candidates planned to make a final push toward victory on Saturday.

The open mayor’s seat is the highlight of the election, with 27 candidates vying to fill the role that Mayor Ron Nirenberg is vacating due to term limits.

The entire city council is also up for election, with no incumbent in four of the 10 district seats.

Following changes to the San Antonio City Charter last November, winners of council and mayoral elections this year will have four-year terms.

There are several school board and bond elections on the ballot too.

Polling places on Saturday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the polling locations here.

If a runoff election is necessary for any seats, early voting for that contest will begin on May 27, and the runoff election day will be June 7.

The Bexar County Elections Department reported that more than 53,000 ballots were cast in-person during the early voting period.