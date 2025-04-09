Demolition of Institute of Texan Cultures underway; AG Paxton to run for US Senate; Public park in Eagle Pass reopens

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 87 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Clear tonight, with a low near 56.

Demolition begins on Institute of Texan Cultures

Crews began razing some of the outer concrete parts of the ITC this week.

The ITC was closed down last year, and its owner, The University of Texas at San Antonio, has been looking for ways to monetize the property and the building.

The Conservation Society of San Antonio has been fighting the effort and said it is filing an injunction to stop further demolition.

Paxton challenges Cornyn for Senate seat

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday he is running for U.S Senate in 2026.

Paxton, a Republican, is hoping to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who has been representing Texas in the U.S. Senate since 2002.

Paxton does not have to resign as attorney general to run for the Senate

It's official. I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump’s agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment.



Together, let's send John Cornyn packing: https://t.co/rQl0P2UnWU pic.twitter.com/1KIajC0JhN — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 8, 2025

MOU approved over future of SA rodeo

Bexar County Commissioners have formally approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with rodeo officials over the future of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Discussions will focus on redevelopment of the grounds if the San Antonio Spurs move from the Frost Bank Center to a proposed downtown arena.

If the Spurs leave, the San Antonio Stock and Rodeo will be its only major tenant left.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will be the negotiator on behalf of the county with rodeo officials.

Eagle Pass public park reopens

Shelby Park in Eagle Pass has reopened and a military presence has been scaled back more than a year after it was seized by the State of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, took control of the park in Jan. 2024 following a rise in border crossings.

The Texas National Guard is now in an area between the parking lot and an international bridge.

The only public boat ramp in Eagle Pass providing access to the Rio Grande is still blocked.

West Texas reaches over 500 cases of measles

At least 24 new cases of measles have been confirmed in Texas since last Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 505 total cases have been reported since the outbreak began in West Texas in late January.

The new count comes days after a second school- age child died due to complications with the virus.

SA looks to land more big sporting events

More than 100,000 visitors descended on San Antonio for the NCAA Final Four and related events .

Elena Wells, the games' local organizing committee executive director, said work now begins for the city to potentially land similar games in 2032.

The Alamodome is 33 years old and may not compete with other newer, more modern venues that are putting in bids for future games.

The Alamodome will host the Women's NCAA Final Four in 2029.