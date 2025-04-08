Measles update: Days after second death, state raises West Texas case count to 505

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday confirmed 24 more cases of measles since last Friday.

That brought the total count of measles cases in the state to 505.

Fifty-seven patients have been hospitalized because of the virus since the outbreak began late January.

It’s time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

It's time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

A second school-aged child recently died in connection to measles complications.

Both the children who died from the virus were unvaccinated, had no underlying conditions, and lived in the area of the outbreak.

Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered, has the most cases in the state.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.