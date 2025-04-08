© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles update: Days after second death, state raises West Texas case count to 505

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:52 PM CDT
A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet.
Brian Snyder
/
Reuters
A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday confirmed 24 more cases of measles since last Friday.

That brought the total count of measles cases in the state to 505.

Fifty-seven patients have been hospitalized because of the virus since the outbreak began late January.

A second school-aged child recently died in connection to measles complications.

Both the children who died from the virus were unvaccinated, had no underlying conditions, and lived in the area of the outbreak.

Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered, has the most cases in the state.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
