FDA authorizes new drugs to treat New World screwworm in dogs and cats

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorizations for two new drugs to treat New World screwworm (NWS) in dogs and cats.

The chewable tablets, NexGard and NexGard COMBO, can be used as treatment for the harmful parasite in dogs and cats respectively. They are only available by prescription from a licensed veterinarian. Professional expertise is required to monitor for and respond to any potential adverse reactions in pets.

The Emergency Use Authorizations will be in effect until they are revoked or until the U.S. Health and Human Services Department terminates the declaration on the potential public health emergency presented by NWS.

New World screwworm continues to inch closer to the Texas-Mexico border, with the northernmost active case around 200 miles from the border. Experts and officials say the flesh-eating parasite poses a threat to the livestock industry, pets, and people.

A NWS case has not yet been detected within the U.S.

The FDA said in a news release that most dogs and cats in the U.S. are at low risk for NWS because of geographic location. However, pets near the border and pets that have traveled to countries with active cases are more likely to be exposed to the screwworm.

Texas-based veterinarian Dr. Casey Locklear said FDA-authorized drugs are effective options against any potential NWS cases in pets.

“It’s a quick, proactive way to treat and intervene early,” she said.

She urged pet owners to stay vigilant as the threat of New World screwworm rises.

“Watch your pet for any signs of non-healing wounds, any unexpected wounds, and if your pet were to have a wound for a minor reason — maybe they were scratching at fleas — be very vigilant and monitoring that trying to keep it covered, because those are areas of opportunity for New World screwworm,” Locklear said.

The FDA previously issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug Credelio to treat NWS in cats and dogs. It also conditionally approved a similar drug, Credelio Quattro, which is already fully approved by FDA for various flea, tick, and worm-related indications in dogs and puppies.

Locklear said it’s important for pet owners to partner closely with their local veterinarians to consider any treatment.

Officials across the U.S. and Texas continue to enact preventative measures as the parasite gets closer to the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on NWS last month that directs the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team.