RFK Jr. visits West Texas after second child dies of measles

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to West Texas Sunday after a second child there died measles complications.

Kennedy posted on social media that he went to Gaines County in West Texas to comfort the families who have lost two young children due to measles.

He visited the Reinlander Mennonite Church, describing "bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community during that difficult time."

I came to­ Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy. I got to know the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr after she passed away in February. I also developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 6, 2025

Gaines County is the epicenter of the spreading outbreak with nearly 500 cases in Texas alone.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the latest Texas measles death was a school-aged child who was hospitalized, was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions.

This is the third measles-related death in this outbreak that began in late January. The first was another Texas child. The other was a New Mexico adult. Neither were vaccinated.

In his post, Kennedy — who has a history of spreading misinformation about vaccines — spoke to to the efficacy of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

"The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine," Kennedy wrote. "I’ve spoken to Governor Abbott, and I’ve offered HHS’ continued support. At his request, we have redeployed CDC teams to Texas. We will continue to follow Texas’ lead and to offer similar resources to other affected jurisdictions."

The West Texas outbreak is the worst in Texas in more than 30 years. It has almost 500 cases which continue to spread. Almost all of the infected were unvaccinated.

The CDC says cases have topped 600 nationwide.

Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. This was achieved through a successful vaccination program that ensured high levels of immunity in the population.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which is 97% effective against measles after two doses, has been used for more than a half century.

Kennedy has faced pressure from Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to urge the public to get vaccinated before another child dies from the highly contagious virus.

Cassidy, a former liver doctor and chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, called on Kennedy to testify before his committee later this week.

Mary Conlon/AP / AP Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

One thing Kennedy has been vocal about is vitamin A as a treatment for measles.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock said it is treating children with severe cases of measles who are also suffering from vitamin A toxicity.

According to the hospital, they have admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized due to measles complications but have elevated levels of vitamin A that is resulting in abnormal liver function.

Kennedy directed the CDC to update its measles guidance to promote the use of vitamin A. Kennedy recommended in an article published March 2 on FOX News to take vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate and severe infections.

During a March 4 interview on Fox News, Kennedy suggested that therapies such as the use of cod liver oil — which contains vitamins A and D — were "working" in treating measles patients.

There are reports from the West Texas area that cod liver oil is in high demand and a big seller at area pharmacies.

But the hospital is informing the public to reduce consumption of vitamin A and has warned that excessive amounts of it may result in significant adverse effects.

There is no evidence that taking vitamin A will prevent measles.

The World Health Organization has administered vitamin A in Africa to reduce mortality during measles outbreaks. This is a strategy in a part of the world with widespread malnourishment, and vitamin A deficiency compromises the immune system. However, malnourishment is not a problem in West Texas or in other locations where the measles outbreak has spread in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.