Demolition of San Antonio's Institute of Texan Cultures begins

Built as the Texas Pavilion for Hemisfair ’68, what most people know as the Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) is being demolished.

Video posted on the group's Facebook page on Tuesday showed what appeared to be an outer wall pulled from the structure and rubble on the ground.

The Conservation Society’s Louis Vetter added details: “They’re in the active process of Demolishing the Texas Pavilion Building. On the southeast side of it, they had various equipment, and they were removing the concrete walls of the structure itself, exposing the inside of that building.”

Vetter says the Conservation Society’s attorney will file an injunction on Wednesday morning to stop demolition.

The ITC was originally deeded to the University of Texas System to be used for the public. But Vetter said during a news conference last week that the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) did an end-around to circumvent the law.

Universities are allowed to demolish buildings to build new educational ones, but the city intends to build something else entirely.

“The nature of our lawsuit is that the city and UTSA are not following the rules prescribed for buildings such as this,” explained Art Martinez de Vara, the group's attorney, said last week.

He added: “Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act prohibits preemptive demolition of historical buildings with certain designations, including the one that it has, and so you're not supposed to be demolishing a building without first conducting certain studies, such as feasibility of reuse."

“That deed restriction is for the building to be used, and that's why we say, make that part of the Project Marvel,” Vetter said.

Project Marvel is what the city is calling the sports and entertainment district it will build after the ITC is demolished.

In a statement last week, UTSA said that it is the university's policy to not comment on pending litigation. It added: “Our efforts to redevelop the Texas Pavilion property have been and will continue to be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”