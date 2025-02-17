SA Councilman John Courage re-enters mayoral race; OLLU to see program, staff cuts; Asylum seekers find refuge in Mexico

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a pleasant day with a sunny high near 63. Patchy fog tonight for a low near 52. Temperatures are expected to rollercoaster this week, with freezing overnight temperatures starting tomorrow night.

Nirenberg tours Helotes Creek ahead of water permit hearing

Members of the Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance gave San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg a tour of the area that could be affected by development planned in Northwest Bexar County.

The Lennar homes subdivision could dump a million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

The visit comes in advance of a contested case hearing before the state Tuesday on a wastewater permit for the project.

SA Councilman John Courage re-enters mayoral race

San Antonio District 9 Councilman John Courage was the last of 27 people to file for the spot being vacated by the term-limited Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Courage first announced his bid for San Antonio mayor in January 2024, but dropped out in December, citing age and health concerns.

The four-term councilman said he returned to the mayoral race because of his concerns about other candidates who he says are being funded by money from outside the state of Texas.

Asylum seekers turn to plan B

The end of the CBP One app left immigrants and asylum seekers devastated by the lack of possibilities to seek asylum in the US.

Rachel Schimdtke, senior advocate for Latin America at Refugees International, said thousands who are stranded in Mexico have opted for the second-best thing.

"People who may have not originally had Mexico as a destination country, are now like, 'Well, you know, I can apply for asylum here.'"

Thousands line up every day outside COMAR, the Mexican Refugee Agency. In January, applications for asylum in Mexico more than tripled compared to the previous year’s monthly average.

Abbott visits SA to discuss school vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott is in San Antonio tonight to speak at Parent Empowerment Night at the San Antonio Christian School.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows and the Texas House Public Education Chairman Brad Buckley are also expected to attend.

Abbott has named school vouchers as a top priority for this legislative session.

A bill that would allow public funds to be used toward students' private school tuition passed the Texas Senate earlier this month. It now heads to the Texas House.

Education Texas Senate passes bill creating school voucher-like program After seven hours of debate over Senate Bill 2 on the Senate floor Wednesday, the chamber suspended rules so lawmakers could expedite the process and send it to the Texas House for consideration.

OLLU to see program, faculty cuts

Plans are underway to eliminate some degrees and academic programs at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) amid financial challenges caused by declining enrollment.

OLLU officials said an analysis of degree offerings found some programs had low interest and were no longer financially viable.

Both program and faculty cuts are in the works. OLLU’s provost's office did not respond to a question asking which programs would be cut.

Education Our Lady of the Lake University cutting academic programs and faculty positions Plans are underway to eliminate some degrees and academic programs at Our Lady of the Lake University. The cuts will also result in a reduction in some faculty and staff positions.