TPR News Now

SA Councilman John Courage re-enters mayoral race; OLLU to see program, staff cuts; Asylum seekers find refuge in Mexico

By Marian Navarro
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:12 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a pleasant day with a sunny high near 63. Patchy fog tonight for a low near 52. Temperatures are expected to rollercoaster this week, with freezing overnight temperatures starting tomorrow night.

Five Day outlook from the National Weather Service cannot rule out a wintry mix late next week
Environment & Natural Resources
What could be San Antonio's last freeze of winter is possible this week
Brian Kirkpatrick
Thursday morning will be the coldest with sunrise temperatures in the lower 20s. The Hill Country will see temperatures in the teens and all areas will see even colder wind chills.

Nirenberg tours Helotes Creek ahead of water permit hearing

Members of the Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance gave San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg a tour of the area that could be affected by development planned in Northwest Bexar County.

The Lennar homes subdivision could dump a million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

The visit comes in advance of a contested case hearing before the state Tuesday on a wastewater permit for the project.

The swimming hole at Scenic Loop Park in Grey Forest fed by Helotes Creek
News
Mayor Ron Nirenberg tours Helotes Creek ahead of state hearing on water permit for major subdivision
Jerry Clayton
A Lennar subdivision would dump up to one million gallons of treated wastewater per day into Helotes Creek.

SA Councilman John Courage re-enters mayoral race

San Antonio District 9 Councilman John Courage was the last of 27 people to file for the spot being vacated by the term-limited Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Courage first announced his bid for San Antonio mayor in January 2024, but dropped out in December, citing age and health concerns.

The four-term councilman said he returned to the mayoral race because of his concerns about other candidates who he says are being funded by money from outside the state of Texas.

District 9 Councilman John Courage during a city council public comment session.
Government/Politics
John Courage enters San Antonio mayoral race again just before deadline
Jerry Clayton
Courage first announced his bid for San Antonio Mayor in January of last year, but dropped out in December.

Asylum seekers turn to plan B

The end of the CBP One app left immigrants and asylum seekers devastated by the lack of possibilities to seek asylum in the US.

Rachel Schimdtke, senior advocate for Latin America at Refugees International, said thousands who are stranded in Mexico have opted for the second-best thing.

"People who may have not originally had Mexico as a destination country, are now like, 'Well, you know, I can apply for asylum here.'"

Thousands line up every day outside COMAR, the Mexican Refugee Agency. In January, applications for asylum in Mexico more than tripled compared to the previous year’s monthly average.

A newly arrived asylum-seeker looks at the CBP One app on his smartphone.
Border & Immigration
Migrants in Matamoros feel the impact of Trump’s immigration orders
Stephania Corpi
Migrants traveling through the U.S.-Mexico border are already feeling the effects of the executive orders regarding immigration from the new Trump administration.

Abbott visits SA to discuss school vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott is in San Antonio tonight to speak at Parent Empowerment Night at the San Antonio Christian School.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows and the Texas House Public Education Chairman Brad Buckley are also expected to attend.

Abbott has named school vouchers as a top priority for this legislative session.

A bill that would allow public funds to be used toward students' private school tuition passed the Texas Senate earlier this month. It now heads to the Texas House.

Sen. Royce West asks Sen. Brandon Creighton questions regarding Senate Bill 2 during the 89th Texas Legislative Session at the Texas State Capitol Building on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Education
Texas Senate passes bill creating school voucher-like program
Blaise Gainey
After seven hours of debate over Senate Bill 2 on the Senate floor Wednesday, the chamber suspended rules so lawmakers could expedite the process and send it to the Texas House for consideration.

OLLU to see program, faculty cuts

Plans are underway to eliminate some degrees and academic programs at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) amid financial challenges caused by declining enrollment.

OLLU officials said an analysis of degree offerings found some programs had low interest and were no longer financially viable.

Both program and faculty cuts are in the works. OLLU’s provost's office did not respond to a question asking which programs would be cut.

A lamppost holding an OLLU banner with a university building in the background.
Education
Our Lady of the Lake University cutting academic programs and faculty positions
Camille Phillips
Plans are underway to eliminate some degrees and academic programs at Our Lady of the Lake University. The cuts will also result in a reduction in some faculty and staff positions.
