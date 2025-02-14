Our Lady of the Lake University cutting academic programs and faculty positions

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Plans are underway to eliminate some degrees and academic programs at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU). The cuts will also result in a reduction in some faculty and staff positions.

Our Lady of the Lake officials said they began analyzing the economics of their degree offerings two years ago in response to declining enrollment. The loss of enrollment has led to budget deficits.

“Our realignment follows a two-year evaluation that included faculty, staff, and outside specialists who use the latest analytical tools used across the country to help make universities stronger,” the provost’s office said in an emailed response to a request for more information about the cuts.

“The findings led to difficult but necessary decisions that will better align Our Lady of the Lake University's offerings to degree programs today's students are seeking as they prepare for their careers,” the office said. “These steps will help ensure that OLLU continues its 130-year mission to advance the principles set forth by the Sisters of the Congregation of Divine Providence.”

The provost’s office did not respond to TPR's question asking which academic programs would be cut. Instead, TPR was directed to an FAQ on OLLU’s website that also does not list the specific degrees impacted by the cuts.

According to the FAQ, students currently enrolled in a discontinued degree will “be able to complete their coursework and graduate.”

The provost's office said the planned changes are an effort to support programs that students see as valuable and relevant to their future, and that some academic programs are “no longer financially viable” due to “dwindling interest.”

The university has begun talks with faculty affected by the cuts, and officials said more information will be shared in the days to come.