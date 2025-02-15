John Courage enters San Antonio mayoral race again just before deadline

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

District 9 City Councilman John Courage is back in the race for mayor.

Courage was the last of 27 people to file for the spot being vacated by the term-limited Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Courage first announced his bid for San Antonio Mayor in January of last year, but dropped out in December, citing age and health concerns.

The 73-year-old Air Force veteran has represented the North Side district since 2017. He says he returned to the mayoral race because of concerns about other candidates who he says are being funded by money from outside of San Antonio.

"It's outrageous that most of the money in this race are special interest groups from Austin, the RGV and the West Coast," Courage said in a social media post on X. "Deal me back in!"

Courage filed his paperwork on Friday to run for mayor less than an hour before the deadline.