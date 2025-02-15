© 2025 Texas Public Radio
John Courage enters San Antonio mayoral race again just before deadline

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 15, 2025 at 10:05 AM CST
District 9 Councilman John Courage during a city council public comment session.
Josh Peck
/
Texas Public Radio
District 9 Councilman John Courage during a city council public comment session.

District 9 City Councilman John Courage is back in the race for mayor.

Courage was the last of 27 people to file for the spot being vacated by the term-limited Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Courage first announced his bid for San Antonio Mayor in January of last year, but dropped out in December, citing age and health concerns.

The 73-year-old Air Force veteran has represented the North Side district since 2017. He says he returned to the mayoral race because of concerns about other candidates who he says are being funded by money from outside of San Antonio.

"It's outrageous that most of the money in this race are special interest groups from Austin, the RGV and the West Coast," Courage said in a social media post on X. "Deal me back in!"

Courage filed his paperwork on Friday to run for mayor less than an hour before the deadline.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
