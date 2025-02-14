What could be San Antonio's last freeze of winter set for next week

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's last average freeze falls on Feb. 24, so next week's weather outlook appears to be typical for this time of year.

The National Weather Service reported a Canadian cold front will move across the San Antonio area on Saturday night. Lows around the city will push to near freezing by Monday morning.

The high on Monday — Washington's birthday — will only reach into the low 60s. Highs in the 50s and then 40s will follow for the rest of the week. Early morning lows in the 30s and then 20s will also follow.

It's another Arctic cold front that blows in Tuesday night or Wednesday that will extend the cold blast for the region.

Thursday morning will be the coldest with sunrise temperatures in the lower 20s in San Antonio. The Hill Country will see temperatures in the teens, and all areas will see even colder wind chills.

There are low chances of rain showers Tuesday through Wednesday across the Hill Country and east of the I-35 corridor with a potential for a wintry mix.

Forecasters said the most likely spots to see freezing rain are areas to the north and northwest of San Antonio.

Driver safety

When cold weather strikes, AAA Texas always asks drivers to check and maintain their tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

In case of emergency, Texans can call the state’s roadside assistance number, located on the back of their driver's license.

National Weather Service

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts advise them to create winter weather checklist to ensure they have enough warm clothes. They should wear multiple layers of clothes and keep blankets handy to wrap around the body. A jacket, hat, scarf, boots, and gloves or mittens will help people stay warm. People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

Power wheelchair users need to have an alternative power source and/or have a light-weight wheelchair in the event the power goes out. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer. Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with disabilities should ensure that they have enough shelf-stable, non-refrigerated food items to last at least three days. Each person in the household should have at least one gallon of drinking water available for each day.

The checklist should also include a stockpile of seven days' worth of both prescription and over-the counter medication, along with a fully supplied first aid kit, and backup batteries for hearing aids, power wheelchairs, radios, and flashlights.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots. If the animals are on medication, owners should ensure they have any necessary medications for at least a week. They should also ensure they have enough pet food for a week. Owners should also keep a shovel and salt or sand available to clear walkways for themselves and their pets.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey and KUT's Maya Fawaz contributed to this report.