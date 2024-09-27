Southwest Airlines sues San Antonio over lease deal; SAWS explains disconnect policy; One's abortion stance may guide votes

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 92 and a low of 63. Clear skies, warm days and cooler nights are ahead for the rest of the week and weekend. Cooler daytime weather returns this time next week.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center is tracking now Tropical Storm Helene as it moves north into Georgia. NPR is following the story here. The rest of the Gulf of Mexico is quiet for now. There are two systems in the Atlantic — Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce — but they pose no threat to the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Election 2024: In Texas, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21. If you’re one of the thousands of people who’ve recently moved to the state, make sure to register by Oct. 7. Learn more here.

Southwest Airlines sues San Antonio over lease deal

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the City of San Antonio over disputes in a long-term lease agreement with the San Antonio International Airport.

The City Council approved operating agreements and terminal leases earlier this month with seven airlines. Southwest refused to sign due to disagreements with its terminal assignment.

The lawsuit calls the negotiation process "unlawful" and asked the city to delay the new lease agreement taking effect on Oct 1.

City officials have pledged $100 million for upgrades to Terminal A, where Southwest resides.

Economy & Labor Southwest Airlines sues San Antonio over lease deal The Dallas-based airline filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the City of San Antonio over disputes in a long-term lease agreement with the San Antonio International Airport.

Voters' view on abortion may steer their decisions on Election Day

Many Texas Republicans and Democrats say abortion is on the ballot this election. How voters see the abortion issue could decide who they vote for in some of the state's most competitive races -- like Texas House District 118 in South San Antonio.

At least one Texas woman may have already died because of the tough Texas abortion ban. According to the New Yorker, Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick died of complications from her pregnancy in 2022 after being turned away from an E.R.

Kristian Carranza, the Democratic challenger for House District 118, said the Texas abortion ban is hurting women even if they want to become mothers. “Women are dying," she said. "Women are being forced to carry their rapists' babies. And they are being forced to flee the state to get emergency health care and that’s unacceptable.”

Republican John Lujan said he’s pro-life and believed the abortion ban has an exception to protect the life of the mother. “If the mother’s life is in danger," he said, "my understanding is that the law says that can be taken into account – and if it’s not, how do we clarify and fix that.”

The south San Antonio House district is seen as one of the most competitive races in Texas.

Former SAPD officers' deadly shooting trial delayed over judge's recusal

The judge overseeing the murder trial of former SAPD officers who shot and killed Melissa Perez last year has been ordered recused from the case. The trial, which was scheduled to begin this week, will now be delayed for weeks or months.

Two former officers are charged with murder, and a third is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant. The officers shot Perez during an apparent mental health crisis last June.

Patrick Ballantyne, one of the defense attorneys, said he filed the motion because of Judge Stephanie Boyd’s behavior toward one of the attorneys after he made a complaint against her last year. He also pointed to the way she’s handled legal proceedings in the court.

The lead prosecutor also testified his concern that if Boyd remained on the case, her conduct could result in an overturned conviction.

Boyd said judicial ethics prevented her from commenting on specifics, but that she treated everyone in her courtroom fairly.

Criminal Justice Former SAPD officers' deadly shooting trial delayed over judge's recusal Judge Sid Harle ordered Judge Stephanie Boyd of the 187th District Court recused from the high-profile trial of three former San Antonio police officers. Harle agreed with the defense attorneys who argued her impartiality was in doubt.

SAWS explains disconnection policy to City Council

San Antonio Water System broke down its disconnection policy to a San Antonio City Council committee this week.

Its disconnections made the news in June when SAWS disconnected several apartment complexes that had been delinquent for nearly two years, shutting off water for tenants who were not responsible for the property’s delinquency.

District 9 Councilmember John Courage said the city and SAWS should consider other avenues to get these payments without punishing tenants who are not to blame.

SAWS staff said they don’t currently have that authority through the city ordinance that regulates them.

Courage said they should look into what changes would be required to do that.

After SAWS disconnected the three occupied apartment complexes, they all paid and were reconnected within two hours.

Congressional team explores solutions on immigration reform

A new Congressional caucus charged with finding solutions on immigration reform introduced its first resolution this week.

Texas Congressman Greg Casar led the Global Migration Caucus to introduce a legislative roadmap that looks at the root causes of migration from Latin America to the U.S.

“Immigration doesn’t begin at the border," he said. "It begins in people’s home countries. We can welcome people here, and we can own up to our failures that are pushing folks out of their homes. That's what the American people want. They want the truth, and they deserve a plan.”

The resolution called for reforms to economic sanctions, firearms trafficking, and calls for a greater collaboration on building climate resilience.

Congressional action on immigration reform has historically stalled amid partisan gridlock on conflicting priorities over border security and pathways to citizenship.

City's portion of Broadway begins paving work

San Antonio's Lower Broadway road construction project is entering its last major milestone before project completion.

Final paving operations are expected to begin on Monday.

Paving will be done in rolling three to four block increments beginning at the north end of the project at Broadway and Roy Smith and heading southbound toward Houston Street.

Drivers will be detoured to North Alamo St. and Avenue B. Paving should be completed by mid-October.