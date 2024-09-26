Candidates for TX-HD 118: Rep. John Lujan (R) and Kristian Carranza (D) discuss the issues

The race to represent south Bexar County Texas House District 118 is seen as one of the few competitive districts in Texas this campaign season.

The district had been a reliable win for Democrats but was flipped for the Republicans in a 2021 special election by John Lujan and was won again by Lujan in the 2022 midterms. Lujan beat Frank Ramirez with about 52% of the vote.

The district became more accommodating for Republicans after the 2020 census redistricting. However, under the current map, President Joe Biden would have carried the district by approximately 3 percent.

Kristian Carranza won the Democratic nomination in March to challenge Lujan. The 33-year-old political organizer has worked as a regional director for the Democratic National Committee, a national field director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and on both Hillary Clinton and Julián Castro’s presidential campaigns.

Carranza came under attack by the Bexar County Republican Party with the allegation that she changed her last name to appeal to Hispanic voters in the district. Carranza officially changed her name in January 2023 from Thompson, but she has gone by Carranza professionally for at least a decade.

Both candidates are playing up their long-time roots in the district. But they diverge on the issues of public-school funding/school vouchers, support for the $12 billion Operation Lone Star and the protection of voting rights.

Guests:

John Lujan – Republican Texas House District 118 Representative

Kristian Carranza – Democratic challenger for Texas House District 118

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, September 26, 2024.