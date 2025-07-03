© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

Families sue over TX Ten Commandments law; Castro criticizes 'big, bad bill'; CowParade on the mooove in SA

By Marian Navarro
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:33 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high near 88. A 20% chance to see rain will remain in the forecast through Saturday.

Congressman Castro weighs in on 'big, beautiful bill'

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquín Castro said the GOP's tax and spending bill could be devastating to Texans, if passed.

Castro said the bill's impact on Medicaid could close rural hospitals and hurt the healthcare of 1.7 million Texans.

"They're putting up obstacles for people to get Medicaid and it's creating more of an administrative burden, not just for the state, but also for people who are having to fill out paperwork," he said.

Castro also said the bill could set back the state's clean energy industry and puts Pell grants at risk for college students.

Immigrant rights groups react to asylum ruling

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down President Trump's proclamation to completely shut down asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, ruling that the administration overstepped its authority and bypassed immigration law.

Several organizations sued the administration earlier this year, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Texas Civil Rights Project on behalf of San Antonio-based RAICES.

They alleged Trump's proclamation calling the southern border a so-called "invasion" was a false justification to deny asylum protections granted by Congress.

"The court’s blocking of the Trump administration’s executive action underscores the inhumane and unlawful nature of this policy and strengthens our call to protect the right to seek asylum," said Rochelle Garza, president of the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Court upholds JBSA compensation ruling

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that limits compensation to a family that lived in toxic mold and pest-infested base housing at JBSA-Randolph.

The ruling prevents Army Lt. Col. Shane Vinales and his wife and family from receiving further damages they claim they suffered from living in privatized base housing.

The ruling will potentially affect thousands of military families who have pending litigation. The court of appeals blamed Congress for not enacting new laws to protect military personnel.

Vinales' attorney said the case will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Civil liberties groups challenge Ten Commandments law

A coalition of civil liberties groups is suing to challenge a law that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms.

The groups — suing on behalf of sixteen Texas families of varying religious and nonreligious backgrounds — also have lawsuits to block similar laws out of Louisiana and Arkansas.

The groups are planning to seek an injunction to keep the law from going into effect while the case is being decided.

Barring court intervention, the law is scheduled to take effect Sept. 1st.

NBA adjusts Coach Pop's record

The NBA had adjusted career wins for former San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, according to the Associated Press.

Popovich retired earlier this year after coaching the franchise for 29 seasons. Former assistant coach Mitch Johnson was appointed to take over the position.

The NBA removed 77 games from Popovich's record that he missed last season while dealing with health issues and added them to Johnson's record.

Popovich's final record was reset to 1,390 wins and 824 losses. He remains the winningest coach in NBA history.

CowParade on the moooove in San Antonio

CowParade San Antonio is back for the first time in over 20 years.

More than 70 large, colorfully painted cow sculptures designed by local artists will be on display and interchanged at more than 15 locations including the Pearl, The Alamo, and North Star Mall from now through August.

Jennifer Siciliano is a contributing artist to the project. Her cow in Hemisfair, titled “Cow-lavera de Azucar,” resembles a traditional sugar skull to represent Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

The citywide art event has a goal to raise $1 million for Christus Children’s Foundation.

