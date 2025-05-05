Gregg Popovich, who stepped down as head coach of San Antonio Spurs, embraces new title: 'El Jefe'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, officially passed his legendary torch to new head coach Mitch Johnson during a news conference on Monday at the San Antonio Spurs headquarters at the Rock at La Cantera.

"I'm no longer a coach. I'm El Jefe," Popvich told reporters as he unzipped a jacket to reveal his shirt. It read "El Jefe" across the chest and "Señor Popovich, President of Basketball Ops" on the back.

Screengrab / San Antonio Spurs Ginobili and Duncan get a laugh out of Popovich's shirt during news conference on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The coach, who led the Spurs to five NBA championships, said the time had come for such a move after he had a stroke in November.

“I want to thank you after 25 to 30 years,” he said. “I can never express the gratitude I have for so many people caring for our organization and sending me thoughts and prayers.”

He added: “Since I’ve had this stroke, things are getting better, but it’s not good enough for the plan we have ahead."

Johnson led the team on the court during Popovich's recovery, and he received Popovich's full endorsement as his successor.

"Mitch Johnson will be the guy that forges our future, and I'll do the best I can to help that," Popovich said.

Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili stood by Coach Pop during the news conference that formally introduced Johnson as the new head coach.

Popovich said they were there in-person at all his rehab workouts. He's known for his gruffness and toughness with players, and he joked that Duncan and Ginobili may have been at his rehab sessions to give him a taste of his own medicine.

"They say it's because they love me and they want to be there in case I fall and catch me, that sort of thing. I call it payback because they gave the rehab people new ideas of things to do to me, so you're not fooling anybody, especially you, Timmy."

Popovich also thanked all Spurs fans for their support as he coached. He promised fans the team will try to win all their games in the future, but win or lose, the team will do both with "class."

"I want to thank the fans for being right next to us with every win and every loss over these many years," he said. "We feel a close bond with you. And we know that we have a big responsibility to you here in San Antonio and we will never forget that. But thank you for the years of your support."