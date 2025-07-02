First measles cases recorded in Bexar County since 2019; Rep. Chip Roy blasts GOP bill; Celebrate the 4th of July in SA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 89. Rain chances will last through tonight and tomorrow before they start to clear in time for the 4th of July.

Environment & Natural Resources Rain, dust, and smoke this week for San Antonio area before, during, and after July 4 Tropical showers have been trailing behind what's left of Tropical Storm Barry across South Texas, resulting in little more than a trace of rain across Bexar County. The National Weather Service reported about a third of the San Antonio area could see similar rain activity on Tuesday and Wednesday as the last of Barry pushes across Mexico.

Bexar County records first measles case since 2019

Bexar County has recorded its first measles case of 2025 connected to the West Texas outbreak.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said it is an isolated case. The infection was reported to Metro Health on June 15 and investigated by Metro Health’s epidemiology team. It found no additional public exposure.

This is the first confirmed measles infection in Bexar County since 2019, when there were two measles cases.

The Department of State Health Services also confirmed measles cases in El Paso and Gaines Counties, adding a total of three confirmed infections to the outbreak total, which is now at 753 cases.

Rep. Chip Roy blasts GOP bill

Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy is a holdout on the GOP tax and spending bill.

The Senate narrowly passed the bill on Tuesday, which includes $4 trillion in tax cuts and would increase the federal deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion over the next decade

Roy — whose district includes San Antonio, Austin, and the Hill Country — called the bill "garbage." He denounced it at a House Rules Committee hearing.

"We ought to at least say, 'If we're going to do the tax policy, at least do the spending policy.' Have the courage and the fortitude to do what you campaign on when you're talking about balancing the dang budget."

SAPD investigates stabbing death of Las Palapas founder

A 78-year-old man found stabbed to death in a far North Side gated community on Monday is believed to be Edward "Ron" Acosta, the founder of the Las Palapas chain of restaurants.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene that a man had allegedly been stabbed to death by a male relative following an altercation at his home.

The suspect has been arrested.

Police and the medical examiner have not confirmed the victim's identity. The victim's age and property tax records match those of Acosta.

City commission approves art installations

The San Antonio Arts Commission’s Public Art Committee met Tuesday to vote on several new public art projects.

The volunteer organization examined five projects by several artists.

The biggest project was a 600-foot-long mural by artist Kaldrick Dow highlighting East Side history. The mural will be on the south wall of a railroad underpass and features images of historic East Side events and people.

All five public works designs were approved and will advance to the next tier of the process.

SAWS approves $163M upgrade to wastewater treatment plant

San Antonio Water System will spend $163 million dollars to upgrade the city's largest wastewater treatment plant.

The Steven M. Clouse Water Recycling Center treats much of the city's sewage.

Much of the equipment at the facility is nearly 40 years old, including blowers and concrete basins used in critical parts of the wastewater process.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. SAWS officials expect it to meet the needs of the plant through at least 2050.

SA celebrates 4th of July

San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration will be held at Woodlawn Lake.

The free celebration-at-the-lake park is alcohol-free and will include morning fitness sessions followed by carnival rides, wrestling, DJ music, and food trucks.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation urges visitors to bring their own trash bags to clean up after themselves and their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the grand finale—a fireworks show. No camping is allowed.

SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas will also stage professional shows on Independence Day.