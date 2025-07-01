San Antonio area to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, music, games, food

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration will be held at Woodlawn Lake from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The free celebration at the lake park is alcohol free and will include morning fitness sessions at 8 a.m. followed throughout the day by carnival rides, wrestling competitions, DJ music, and food trucks, serving up delights such as corn in a cup, chicken-on-a-stick, burgers, and hot dogs.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation advised visitors to bring their own trash bags to clean up after themselves and their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the grand finale — a fireworks show.

No camping is allowed at Woodlawn Lake. The parks foundation also said visitors should be mindful to not block private driveways in the residential neighborhoods around the lake. Towing will be enforced.

SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas will also stage professional shows on Independence Day. SeaWorld will also offer fireworks on Saturday night.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas reported that it will offer a 360-degree aerial display, shooting fireworks into the air from 30 different locations around the park.

Boerne, New Braunfels, and Schertz are also among area cities hosting Fourth of July firework shows after a day of patriotic celebrations.

The National Weather Service reports the holiday weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s.

