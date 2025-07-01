Rain, dust, and smoke this week for San Antonio area before, during, and after July 4

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry broke apart over central Mexico on Monday but they may still bring rain to San Antonio.

Tropical showers have been trailing behind what's left of Barry across South Texas, resulting in little more than a trace of rain across Bexar County. Some isolated spots locally did see heavier tropical downpours.

The National Weather Service reported about a third of the San Antonio area could see similar rain activity on Tuesday and Wednesday as the last of Barry pushes across Mexico.

Meanwhile, Sahara dust has also blown over the area but should remain in light enough concentrations at ground level to keep San Antonio's air quality mostly in the "moderate" range for the week or have little impact on breathing for most.

That could change on Independence Day on Friday, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Heavier concentrations of Saharan dust could combine with smoke from fireworks and barbeque cookouts to reduce air quality to the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category or those with chronic lung or heart conditions.

The forecast for searing but serene weather this week followed last weekend's birth of Barry, the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, off Mexico's Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHS) reported that Barry made landfall late Sunday as a weakened tropical depression about 15 miles south southeast of Tampico, Mexico.

The season's first named storm was Andrea, a tropical storm born over the central Atlantic in late June. It swirled northeastward, posing no threat to the United States, before dissipating.

The hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.