San Antonio ready to celebrate U.S. independence with three days of downtown events
The City of San Antonio unveiled on Monday the many events organizers have planned for Friday, July 4, through the weekend and in the coming weeks on Houston Street and at Historic Market Square and La Villita Arts Village.
Weather for the long holiday weekend should be warm and mostly dry.
Market Square Fourth of July Celebration
- Where: Market Square
- Location: 514 W Commerce St.
- Time: July 4, 5, and 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- About: This event features food and art vendors, live music and games.
- Cost: Free
Stars & Stripes on Houston Street Parade
- Where: Begins at Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., and ends at Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St.
- Time: July 4 at 11 a.m.
- About: Learn more about the parade here. Find parking here.
- Cost: Free
Market Days in La Villita Fourth of July Celebration
- Where: La Villita
- Location: 418 Villita St.
- Time: July 4 and 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- About: Live music, vendors and food.
- Cost: Free
La Villita Events: Fiesta Noche del Rio
- Where: La Villita
- Location: 418 Villita St.
- Time: Every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2
- About: The Alamo Kiwanis hosts a cultural performance of artists at Arneson River Theatre.
- Cost: Ticket information here.
- Where: Market Square
- Location: 514 W. Commerce Street
- Time: Every weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- About: Music, artwork, artists and food.
- Cost: Free
- Where: In front of the Majestic Theatre
- Location: 224 E. Houston St.
- Time: July 3 and July 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- About: Music, artwork, artists and food.
- Cost: Free
The City of San Antonio also included advice on transportation and parking. It is included in full below.
Make a Plan
Downtown can get busy, so make a plan. Take public transportation, rideshare, taxis, bike, walk, or consult Google Maps or Waze before you leave. Visit the City’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for helpful resources and parking information. Find nearby VIA Metropolitan Transit routes by visiting Google Maps and selecting the public transport option. VIA also offers its Link ride-sharing service for $1.30 a ride within its downtown service area zone.
Visitor Parking
For easy, convenient, and affordable parking, visit the City’s SAPark website. The parking map provides a full list of City-owned garages and lots. The St. Mary’s Garage (205 E. Travis St.) and the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.) are located just steps from the River Walk, Houston Street and Travis Park and they generally have many parking spots. Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in City-owned parking facilities, and City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.).