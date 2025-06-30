San Antonio ready to celebrate U.S. independence with three days of downtown events

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio unveiled on Monday the many events organizers have planned for Friday, July 4, through the weekend and in the coming weeks on Houston Street and at Historic Market Square and La Villita Arts Village.

Weather for the long holiday weekend should be warm and mostly dry.

Market Square Fourth of July Celebration



Where: Market Square

Market Square Location: 514 W Commerce St.

514 W Commerce St. Time: July 4, 5, and 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4, 5, and 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: This event features food and art vendors, live music and games.

This event features food and art vendors, live music and games. Cost: Free

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street Parade



Where: Begins at Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., and ends at Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St.

Begins at Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., and ends at Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St. Time: July 4 at 11 a.m.

July 4 at 11 a.m. About: Learn more about the parade here. Find parking here.

Learn more about the parade here. Find parking here. Cost: Free

Market Days in La Villita Fourth of July Celebration



Where: La Villita

La Villita Location: 418 Villita St.

418 Villita St. Time: July 4 and 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 and 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About: Live music, vendors and food.

Live music, vendors and food. Cost: Free

La Villita Events: Fiesta Noche del Rio



Where: La Villita

La Villita Location: 418 Villita St.

418 Villita St. Time: Every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2

Every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2 About: The Alamo Kiwanis hosts a cultural performance of artists at Arneson River Theatre.

The Alamo Kiwanis hosts a cultural performance of artists at Arneson River Theatre. Cost: Ticket information here.

Market Square Events



Where: Market Square

Market Square Location: 514 W. Commerce Street

514 W. Commerce Street Time: Every weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: Music, artwork, artists and food.

Music, artwork, artists and food. Cost: Free

Lunch Break on Houston Street



Where: In front of the Majestic Theatre

In front of the Majestic Theatre Location: 224 E. Houston St.

224 E. Houston St. Time: July 3 and July 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 3 and July 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: Music, artwork, artists and food.

Music, artwork, artists and food. Cost: Free

The City of San Antonio also included advice on transportation and parking. It is included in full below.



Make a Plan

Downtown can get busy, so make a plan. Take public transportation, rideshare, taxis, bike, walk, or consult Google Maps or Waze before you leave. Visit the City’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for helpful resources and parking information. Find nearby VIA Metropolitan Transit routes by visiting Google Maps and selecting the public transport option. VIA also offers its Link ride-sharing service for $1.30 a ride within its downtown service area zone.

Visitor Parking

For easy, convenient, and affordable parking, visit the City’s SAPark website. The parking map provides a full list of City-owned garages and lots. The St. Mary’s Garage (205 E. Travis St.) and the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.) are located just steps from the River Walk, Houston Street and Travis Park and they generally have many parking spots. Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in City-owned parking facilities, and City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.).