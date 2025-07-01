San Antonio Public Art Committee approves 5 public art installations

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Arts Commission’s Public Art Committee approved several new public art projects on Tuesday.

One project was a shade-creating structure on Peggy Street. Jordyn Patrias said that neighborhood residents contributed a lot of input for the new art.

“We will be doing a sculpture and a sand blasting. The neighborhood is really excited for this to become a welcoming gateway to them,” Patrias said.

Artist Andrea Jacobson is doing sandblasted sidewalk designs, and she will create the installation alongside artist Ismani Sun, who is building a curvy steel structure with stained glass. The commission said this would be a great gateway into the neighborhood.

The biggest project was a 600-foot-long mural by artist Kaldric Dow highlighting East Side history. The mural will be on the south wall of a railroad underpass.

The city’s Thu Nguyen was asked how best to view the mural — by car or foot. “It’s a little bit of both," she explained. "Primarily, Nolan Street is a pretty busy thoroughfare. The primary viewpoint would be while driving from east to west, but there’s also a sidewalk right there.”

The mural’s highly detailed design included images of historic East Side events and people. Some committee members felt that the intricate details might be too distracting for curious drivers.

The commission voted to approve the design, but members advised the artist to consider a slightly less detailed design so that it can be better seen by passers-by.

Each project was located in a different stage of the production process. They were each moving down a timeline that involved community engagement, artist selection, design and fabrication.

All five designs will advance to the next tier of the process. Some will be completed as early as late this year, and some as late as 2027.

Expand the PDF above for more details on the artists, the projects, and their planned locations.