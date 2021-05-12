Pablo De La Rosa
Texas Public Radio is providing COVID-19 updates and information for the Rio Grande Valley and the San Antonio area. You can read news stories in Spanish under "TPR Noticias: COVID-19" here.
Texas Public Radio le brinda información actualizada sobre el COVID-19 en el Valle del Río Grande y en el área de San Antonio. Puede encontrar las últimas noticias en español en “TPR Noticias" aquí.
Currently, 39.8% of the Texas population is fully vaccinated. In the Rio Grande Valley, that figure is 37.7%.
Local activists in the Rio Grande Valley are frustrated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX operation in Boca Chica, just east of Brownsville, and they're determined to make their voices heard.