Border region and Mexico are in the eye of the Trump storm

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – Barely two weeks into President Trump’s four-year term, nerves are jangling along the U.S.-Mexico border, deep inside both countries and beyond.

Whether tariffs or mass deportations, no country has more to lose than Mexico under the Trump administration. Some 80 percent of the country’s exports go to its northern neighbor. Nearly four million of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States are Mexicans. Here on the U.S.-Mexico border, the anxiety is fueled by Trump’s myriad threats, from a 25 percent tariff, to repatriations –some on pricey military flights – to a crackdown on drug dealing cartels in Mexico.

Little has happened yet

The numbers of migrants deported to Mexico so far have been underwhelming. Both the extent and duration of the tariffs Trump seems poised to announce remain unknown.

Despite the threat, President Claudia Sheinbaum and other Mexican officials remain publicly cool headed and seemingly prepared.

Sprawling tent camps were erected and prepared as deportee reception centers in Ciudad Juarez and other Mexican border cities –nine in total. Counter tariffs by Mexico and Canada have been readied.

“It’s not easy living next to an erratic neighbor," observed Jorge Villarreal, a worker helping set up a 1,500 bed shelter in Ciudad Juárez, which shares the Rio Grande with El Paso. "We have to be ready for whatever Trump decides to do. This is the least we can do for our compatriots."

Sheinbaum’s Strategy

Deportation is just one of many challenges Trump’s new administration poses for Mexico’s popular first female president Claudia Sheinbaum, 62, who began her own six-year term just three months ago.

As decision looms — be it Feb. 1 or March 1 the potential dates Trump himself or top-ranking officials have set to impose 25 percent tariffs on the U.S. closest neighbors — Sheinbaum and Canadian officials say they are ready to respond with their own. Much as an approaching hurricane, few shrug off the stormfront altogether.

“We have an open dialogue with the U.S. government,” said Mexico’s president recently in one of her daily news briefings. “So we will always keep the dialogue, it’s fundamental in the Mexico-U.S. relationship. . . and we have plan A, plan B, plan C to what the U.S. government decides.”

To highlight the repercussions that the tariffs would have on the U.S., Mexico’s Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, presented a list Friday of key products that American consumers purchase from Mexico — many of which would likely see price increases if the tariffs are levied.

“Mexico is the leading exporter of finished goods to the U.S., including cars, computers, televisions, and refrigerators,” Ebrard said. “Forty million American families buy computers from Mexico. . . and they will have to pay more.”

Sheinbaum’s strategy rests on four key pillars: maintain composure, prioritize cooperation over confrontation, resist undue pressure and focus on Trump’s actions rather than his words.

"What matters is analyzing what he signs, more than what he says," Sheinbaum, 62, remarked the day after Trump was sworn in, reacting to a torrent of executive actions he quickly unleashed.

So far, the approach appears to be working, for now.

‘Sheinbaum is right: We will need a cool head to deal with Trump.’

A trained physicist and climate scientist, Mexico’s first president has provided methodical analyses of Trump’s policies. She’s explained that certain Trump policies may prove less impactful than initially feared. For example, she recently said, Trump’s executive order declaring an emergency at the southern U.S. border mirrors his first term decree in 2019, when the decision didn’t create havoc.

"This is not something new," Sheinbaum said in one of her broadcast morning news briefings.

For border residents, Trump’s actions disrupted daily life, as their livelihoods and routines are deeply connected to both countries.

But Mexico’s president's measured response may explain why the country’s financial markets have remained relatively stable –for now. Despite concern over the U.S. tariff announcement, the peso and the stock market saw only slight declines on Friday morning.

"Sheinbaum is right: we will need a cool head to deal with Trump," political analyst Carlos Elizondo noted in his column in Reforma, a leading Mexican newspaper. But Elizondo and other analysts caution that Sheinbaum’s success is far from guaranteed.

Sheinbaum, 62, has so far staved off Trump’s tariff threats by ramping up migrant detentions within Mexico and cracking down on fentanyl production and trafficking. In turn, Trump, 78, recently praised Sheinbaum and Mexico in his teleconferenced speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Arturo Rocha, a former senior migration advisor under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also applauded Sheinbaum but offered advice.

Mexico’s goal, as it was under the first Trump administration, must be to “avoid a collision, avoid a commercial trade war, which would have led to terrible consequences for both countries,” Rocha told Puente News.

Walking on eggshells

Along the border, worries abound among businesses dependent on Mexican trade and customers.

“We just hear the same news that everyone else is hearing,” said Robin Cowen, a Brownsville customs broker whose company does business across far South Texas. “So, you know, obviously, our clients are freaking out because 25 percent is a lot.”

“We don’t know how real it is,” she added. "Trump is trying to use it as leverage for certain goals, some of which are valid, like the fentanyl crisis. But we don’t want it to do more harm than good.”

Indeed, the border economy, which relies heavily on both Mexican trade and labor, could suffer mightily if Trump’s tariff threats become reality. Suddenly prices may go up at U.S. supermarkets teeming with Mexican products, from beers to avocados — both coveted year round.

“There's a lot of talk about ICE raids and deportations,” said McAllen realtor Mark Hanna, noting that one potential client has already cancelled plans to open a retail store there. “Obviously, in South Texas, our workforce is very multinational.”

Slow start to deportations

Mexican officials, meanwhile. remain confident they can handle the influx of deported migrants, as they have under past U.S. administrations. Despite the noise, little more than 6,200 Mexicans have been deported since Trump took office, Mexican officials estimate.

Reception shelters, for now, remain eerily quiet.

"Fortunately, we’re not seeing any chaos," said Enrique Valenzuela, former director of the state agency that runs Ciudad Juárez’s migrant assistance center. "At this time, things appear to be under control."

But Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul and former reality TV star, is a fan of optics.

In recent days news crews, along with reality star Dr. Phil, have been invited to witness shackled and handcuffed migrants picked up by federal agents. They’re loaded onto U.S. military transport planes and flown back to Central and South America. Several flights have departed from Biggs Army Airfied in El Paso.

At Fort Bliss in El Paso on Thursday, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman said that among the deportees on the flight were "eight family units" that included children. Before the flight departed a Border Patrol agent in English loudly announced that while it took the migrants many months to reach the border, the plane would fly them home in just a few hours. Television news crews, photojournalists and reporters were invited to cover the departing flight.

Trump used tariff threats after Colombian President Gustavo Petro recently refused to accept two U.S. military planes carrying deportees, who were shackled and handcuffed. Defusing the threat, Petro sent two Colombian air force planes to U.S. airports, including one in El Paso, to pick-up Colombian nationals.

Critics including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso questioned the expense and rationale for using military aircraft. “The commercial aircraft used by the federal government actually holds more people than the C-17s held,” she said.

The charter planes used by "ICE Air" carry up to 130 passengers. Military aircraft are flying out about 80 people on each plane. "Those C-17s are meant for cargo. They're meant for big tanks," Escobar said.

Experts estimated that the military flights cost nearly three times the price of the charter planes normally used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Reuters reported this week that military deportation flight to Guatemala cost at least $4,675 per migrant, more than five times the $853 cost of a one-way first-class ticket on American Airlines from El Paso.

Doubling down on the optics, more than 1,500 active duty soldiers and marines have been deployed to the border. They’re joining thousands more national guard troops from Texas and other states who have been stationed here since 2021 under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border initiative with a price tag surpassing $11 billion.

To both mitigate the strain on its own resources and to appease Washington, Mexican authorities have ramped up efforts to break up migrant caravans crossing the country. The measures are already having an impact, with a 52 percent drop in apprehensions along the border since Trump took office, according to a spokesman for Customs and Border Protections.

The mega tent facilities that Mexico built will provide not only shelter but also food, medical care, and assistance obtaining identity documents for returning migrants. Deportees will also receive a debit card worth about $100 to help cover transportation costs back to their hometowns. Mexican businesses have pledged to make 50,000 jobs available for repatriated Mexicans.

The reception shelters in Ciudad Juárez and elsewhere anchor a broader initiative, called Mexico Embraces You, launched by Sheinbaum’s government. Workers recently moved some 1,500 mattresses still in plastic and hundreds of pink and blue portable toilets. The tents are sandwiched between a 13-foot statue of Pope Francis and a leftover Christmas billboard featuring the Grinch.

Stranded migrants

These days, heartbreak prevails. Hopes fade for migrants after the Biden administration’s system to regulate asylum-seekers was dismantled as soon as Trump was sworn-in.

Among those marooned in Ciudad Juárez are Bryan Arteaga, 22, his wife Gabriela, 19, and their toddler son.

In an arduous trek that began 18 months ago in Venezuela, the young family crossed into Mexico early last year and spent months in Mexico City before heading north for a scheduled Jan. 21 asylum hearing with U.S. immigration officers.

Upon arrival here in Ciudad Juárez, the young family learned that the asylum app known as CBP One, and their U.S. dreams had been scrapped. Arteaga and his wife now hawk candy at a busy intersection, struggling to earn enough to pay the nightly $7.30 fee for a night at a shelter.

“You can no longer ask for an appointment," Arteaga said. “We can’t do anything, not even work. Our hope is gone and we're screwed here.”

