Tiger is safely captured in Reynosa after a week on the prowl

The tiger that escaped from Mexican zoo, Quinta La Fauna, in the border city of Reynosa last week, was found and safely captured early Tuesday morning.

The city’s Department of Civil Protection said in a statement that the tiger is now in the custody of the municipal government after tracking and strategically setting traps near its suspected location for several days in coordination with the Department of Environmental Affairs.

Authorities in Mexico received numerous calls of sightings of the tiger over the past few days, including reports of pigs and chickens that had been attacked.

The tiger’s movements were tracked by identifying key signs of its presence, including prints and droppings left along its path.

Aarón de la Cruz, director of Environmental Affairs in Reynosa, said the animal was healthy upon initial inspection, with only a few superficial injuries from moving through brush.

The tiger was finally captured in the Los Longoria neighborhood, which hugs the Rio Grande across from Hidalgo County and is located about five miles south of the McAllen Convention Center.

Last week, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office instructed the public and its deputies to remain vigilant as a precaution after being alerted by Mexican authorities that the tiger had been sighted on the banks of the river.

Tigers are known for their ability to swim for miles, but it was ultimately captured less than 1,000 feet from its home at Quina La Fauna.

On Tuesday afternoon, the animal was being transported to Zoológico Tamatán in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas for further evaluation.

An attorney from Mexico’s Environmental Protection agency will determine whether the tiger will return to captivity in a public zoo or be sent to a sanctuary.