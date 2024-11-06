© 2024 Texas Public Radio
De La Cruz secures a second term in Texas’ 15th Congressional District

Texas Public Radio | By Pablo De La Rosa
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:03 AM CST
Jul 17, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY
Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co
/
X02835
Jul 17, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY

In Texas' 15th Congressional District that runs from Seguin to McAllen, Republican Monica De La Cruz secured her seat for a second term with 58% of the vote on Tuesday, once again defeating Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo, who secured 42%.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday night with 86% of the votes counted.

Delanie Boman, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee congratulated De La Cruz in a statement.

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz on her re-election victory,” said Boman. “Texans know Congresswoman De La Cruz is a fierce advocate for keeping communities safe and bringing down the cost of living. We look forward to seeing her continue to fight for Texans in her next term.”

De La Cruz’s win reinforces the Republican Party's growing strength in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, where Vallejo led 51 to 48, De La Cruz increased her share of votes to tighten that gap by eight points in comparison with 2022.

Outside of Hidalgo County, De La Cruz won by strong margins in rural and suburban areas, including Wilson County, where she led by 55 points, and Live Oak County, with a 72-point lead.

During her campaign, De La Cruz focused on local economic issues and border security. She advocated for reduced regulations on the agricultural industry and supported strengthening border policies.

In contrast, Vallejo campaigned on healthcare access and protections for Social Security and Medicare. She also called for a path to citizenship for immigrants who contribute to local communities.
Pablo De La Rosa
Pablo De La Rosa is a freelance journalist reporting statewide with Texas Public Radio and nationally with NPR from the Texas-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, from where he originates.
