In Canelo vs. Berlanga, traditional ‘cuera tamaulipeca’ featured on championship prize

The iconic Mexican heritage craft of cuera tamaulipeca is featured as part of the boxing championship belt to be awarded after Saturday’s boxing match between Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas.

The belt, named "Tamaulipas II" to mark the 200th anniversary of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas, was created by a family of artisans from the Artesanías Reyza workshop based in Tula, Tamaulipas.

Cuera tamaulipeca refers to the traditional handmade outfits that represent the state of Tamaulipas, and the artisan craft applied to the leather and materials from which it is made.

Hector Reyna Suarez is the current owner and lead craftsman at the workshop where he says the craft originated in the 1940s.

“It’s a point of pride for us that they considered us for this project,” said Reyna from Tula as his family prepared to leave for Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas.

Courtesy Photo / Artesanías Reyza Marisol Reyna Zapata, the sixth generation of the Tamaulipas-based artisan family that originated the cuera tamauilpeca, displays a traditional outfit made in her family’s workshop in Tula.

The family is joining a public viewing of the Canelo vs. Berlanga boxing match being held at a special event by the government of Tamaulipas.

“But besides the fact that we made this, we’re rooting for Canelo,” said Reyna. “We've been watching all his fights for a long time.”

The rivalry between Canelo Álvarez from Mexico and Edgar Berlanga of Puerto Rican descent stems from the long-standing boxing competition between Mexico and Puerto Rico, two nations known for producing world-class fighters.

Canelo has had an impressive career with 61 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws. Berlanga, who is the top-ranked fighter in the WBA, has never lost a match and has a perfect record of 22 wins.

This cultural and sporting rivalry adds intensity to the bout, and a deeper meaning to the match as the people of Tamaulipas celebrate 200 years as a state.

Carlos Santiago/ Eyepix/Carlos Santiago / Eyepix via Reut Commemorative boxing belt looks , during a press conference of the fight between Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Jaime Munguia. on April 18, 2024, in Mexico City. (Photo by Carlos Santiago/ Eyepix Group)

During the weigh-in ceremony ahead of Saturday’s fight, the state of Tamaulipas gifted a traditional cuera to Canelo before presenting the championship belt that the winner of the fight will receive.

The Reyna family has been making artisanal products for five generations, starting with Rosalío Reyna Ortega, who created the first cuera tamaulipeca by order of General Alberto Carrera Torres between 1943 and 1945.

The cuera tamaulipeca was originally made from deer leather, but today it is made from sheep, goat, or pelibuey, a Cuban breed of domestic sheep.

The Reyna family still uses machines passed down from earlier generations to produce their artisan products, maintaining the traditional craftsmanship.

“Everything is handmade, and we still continue to craft things the way our grandparents taught us and as it was done more than 80, 90 years ago,” said Reyna. “Everything is original.”

The workshop changed its name to Artesanías Reyza as the joining of the two last names—Reyna and Zapata—when his wife, Adriana Zapata, and her family joined the business about a decade ago.

Courtesy Photo / Artesanías Reyza Hector Reyna Suarez in his cuera tamaulipeca workshop, Artesanías Reyza, which has been crafting the traditional garment of Tamaulipas for five generations.

The state commissioned the work earlier this year from the family, who submitted three designs for what would hold the 24-karat gold-plated plaque of the championship belt.

The boxing match between Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga will take place on September 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight can be streamed live as a pay-per-view event on Amazon Prime Video.