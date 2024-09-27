© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Southwest Airlines sues San Antonio over lease deal

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:19 AM CDT
Noah Wulf, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the City of San Antonio over disputes in a long-term lease agreement with the San Antonio International Airport.

The City Council approved operating agreements and terminal leases earlier this month with seven airlines.

Southwest refused to sign due to disagreements with its terminal assignment.

The lawsuit called the negotiation process "unlawful" and asked the city to delay the new lease agreement taking effect on Oct 1.

City officials have pledged $100 million for upgrades to Terminal A, where Southwest resides.

Southwest Lawsuit by Fernando Ortiz Jr. on Scribd

