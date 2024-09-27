Southwest Airlines sues San Antonio over lease deal

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the City of San Antonio over disputes in a long-term lease agreement with the San Antonio International Airport.

The City Council approved operating agreements and terminal leases earlier this month with seven airlines.

Southwest refused to sign due to disagreements with its terminal assignment.

The lawsuit called the negotiation process "unlawful" and asked the city to delay the new lease agreement taking effect on Oct 1.

City officials have pledged $100 million for upgrades to Terminal A, where Southwest resides.