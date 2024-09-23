Doug Emhoff visits San Antonio; Philharmonic sued over loans; Second trial over child's starvation death begins

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It is designed to provide a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The week continues to be sunny and warm in San Antonio, with an expected high of 93 and a low of 74. After Tuesday, the workweek will see cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through the area, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The weekend will warm back up into the 90s. But the fall's cooling trend has begun.

The tropics: Hurricane forecasters are keeping an eye on a development in the Caribbean Sea. So far, they believe it will strengthen and move toward Florida and Alabama. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Election 2024: In Texas, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21. If you’re one of the thousands of people who’ve recently moved to the state, hurry up and register by Oct. 7. Learn more here.

San Antonio City Council gives thumbs down to housing project

The San Antonio City Council narrowly failed to approve an 80-unit affordable housing project in District 10 after the district's councilmember Marc Whyte led a push against it.

District 9 Councilmember John Courage voted for the project and was disappointed that it failed.

Whyte said his constituents were concerned with the traffic congestion the project might bring and how it would change the character of the nearby single family home neighborhood.

He added that he supports affordable housing in his district, just not at the location it was proposed.

Second trial over child's starvation death began today

The state will prosecute the father of a 4-year-old who starved to death in 2021.

The trial began today in case against Brandon Cervera for injury to a child.

It is the second trial in the starvation death of Benjamin Cervera. The boy's stepmother, Miranda Casarez, was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Photos of the emaciated child along with videos of him begging for food were a staple of the prosecution's case against Casarez.

Soldier pleads guilty for crossing into North Korea

A soldier who was charged with desertion for crossing into North Korea pleaded guilty on Friday during a court martial hearing on Fort Bliss.

U.S. Army Private Travis King, 24, fled to North Korea while on rotational assignment in South Korea in July of last year. He was held by North Korean authorities for more than two months before a major diplomatic effort led to his release.

King pleaded guilty on Friday to desertion, disobeying an order, and assault.

The military judge sentenced King to 12 months of confinement, reduced rank to E1 and a dishonorable discharge. The prison sentence amounts to time he has already served in pre-trial confinement, so King is now free.

But King's lawyer said he will continue to endure the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

Musk plans to build X headquarters in Bastrop

Elon Musk has picked a spot in Texas for his social media site’s headquarters.

Earlier this year, he announced that he was moving the headquarters of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, from California to Texas.

It was believed that the headquarters would be located in Austin. Since then, as part of litigation with ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon, documents first reported on by Forbes revealed the headquarters will be located near Bastrop, about 30 miles from Austin.

Musk has a development in Bastrop County known as Hyperloop Plaza, which already contains offices for Starlink and the tunneling firm, The Boring Company.

Jury selection for 'Trump Train' civil trial continues

Jury deliberations continue today in a civil trial over alleged harassment by a so-called "Trump Train" on Biden-Harris supporters in 2020.

The lawsuit -- filed on behalf of Wendy Davis, a former state senator, and several others -- alleged the Trump convoy aimed to threaten Biden supporters on a bus traveling between San Antonio and Austin.

The jury will determine if the convoy violated the federal "Ku Klux Klan Act" created to prohibit political violence and voter intimidation.

The trial has been underway in an Austin courtroom over the last two weeks. Deliberations began Friday.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, campaigns in San Antonio

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is in San Antonio today to headline a campaign rally for Texas Democrats.

He will speak at a fundraiser before heading to San Antonio College to appear at the Texas Democrats "Freedom to Vote" event from 4 to 6 p.m.

The rally will focus on protecting the right to vote amid what Democrats call voter suppression efforts from Texas Republicans — including Attorney General Ken Paxton's raids on Latino activists, which he said were meant to uncover voter fraud in South Texas.

The event is part of a fundraising effort led by Colin Allred, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate who's taking on incumbent Republican Ted Cruz. It's also designed to send resources to other candidates down ballot.

Funders of San Antonio Philharmonic sue orchestra over loans

Two major funders of the San Antonio Philharmonic are suing the organization for more than $180,000.

The suit was filed last Tuesday in Bexar County District Court by former Philharmonic board member David Wood and his wife Colette Holt. The lawsuit claimed that the orchestra defaulted on two loans they provided.

One of the loans is secured by the orchestra’s instruments and music library.

In an interview with KSAT-TV, San Antonio Philharmonic Executive Director Roberto Treviño denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

San Antonio and Bexar County have set aside hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the Philharmonic, which was created after the San Antonio Symphony collapsed in 2022.